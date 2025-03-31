Toronto Public Library and CUPE Local 4948 reach tentative agreement

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Toronto and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 4948 have reached a four-year tentative agreement.

The agreement reflects the important work of Toronto Public Library employees who serve Toronto residents at 100 library branches across the city, both as frontline and support staff.

Details of the tentative agreement will remain confidential until the Toronto Public Library Board and union membership have an opportunity to review and ratify the terms.

About Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library is the biggest and busiest public library system in North America, with more than 46 million annual visits to our branches and online. We empower Torontonians to thrive in the digital age and knowledge economy through easy access to technology, lifelong learning, and diverse cultural and leisure experiences, where, when and how our customers need us. To learn more, visit tpl.ca, email Answerline at [email protected] or follow us on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to email updates.

SOURCE Toronto Public Library

Media Relations: [email protected]