Toronto Pearson Partners with CP24 to Provide Daily Operational Updates for Passengers

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with CP24 to provide passengers with daily operational updates, delivered live from the airport's Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC).

This first-of-its-kind initiative in Canada underscores Pearson's commitment to transparency, modernization, and enhancing the overall travel experience.

Beginning next week, CP24 will broadcast real-time updates from Toronto Pearson every morning during weekday morning program CP24 Breakfast, featuring key airport personnel who manage the complex operations that keep the airport running smoothly. These updates will provide valuable information to help passengers better understand the factors that can impact travel, including weather conditions, operational events, and more.

"Our partnership with CP24 is part of our broader mission to modernize how we engage with our passengers," said Karen Mazurkewich, VP Stakeholder Relations and Communications with Toronto Pearson. "We are constantly looking for innovative ways to empower travellers with the information they need to feel confident and prepared for their journey, and this collaboration will bring greater visibility and insight to what's happening behind the scenes at Pearson every day."

The new updates will offer passengers an unprecedented look at the daily challenges faced by a major international hub, providing insights into everything from flight schedules to airfield conditions and helping passengers make more informed travel decisions.

"Viewers across the GTHA rely on CP24 for up-to-the-minute information, and these new daily updates will provide them with a comprehensive look into air travel operations at Toronto Pearson, similar to our traffic and transit reports," said James Lewis, Executive Producer, CTV News Toronto and CP24. "This initiative gives us an opportunity to expand the trusted information that our viewers expect from CP24 as they travel in, around, and out of the city."

In addition to these daily updates, travellers will continue to have access to real-time information through Pearson's website, and social media platforms, ensuring they have multiple ways to stay informed and plan their journey.

This partnership represents another step in Pearson's ongoing efforts to deliver a world-class passenger experience, making travel through Toronto Pearson as seamless and efficient as possible.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" six times in the last seven years by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports.

