Toronto Pearson Named One of Canada's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as one of Canada's Most Responsible Companies for 2025. Newsweek shared its impartial and statistically based results on October 16, in which Toronto Pearson landed an impressive third amongst all Transportation and Logistics companies. Toronto Pearson is pleased to learn of these results, which came as a welcome surprise.

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, evaluated over 700 companies based on more than 30 Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) key performance indicators, drawn from publicly available Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) or ESG reports and other reliable data sources. Additionally, 4,000 Canadian residents were surveyed on the CSR reputation of each company.

Toronto Pearson's ESG values have paved the way for this achievement. As an international travel hub, economic engine, job creator and community partner, the airport positively impacts the lives of millions of Canadians and travellers. From addressing climate change, enhancing cybersecurity, and promoting positive social impact, especially within our workforce and supply chain, ESG principles are integrated across the pillars and foundational elements of Pearson's 10-year Strategic Plan.

"We are pleased to be recognized as one of Canada's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The KPI results, along with thousands of randomized surveys, affirms that we are on the right path toward our vision of net zero carbon emission and making progress on issues of importance to Canadians. We will continue to work at an industry level and with our partners to reduce environmental impact and create positive, lasting impacts for our passengers, partners, and the broader community," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson.

Our employees take pride in their responsibility to community and our customers, and this ranking reinforces how each of their expertise and actions make a difference. Toronto Pearson will strive to further our position as a responsible company.

More information on Toronto Pearson's initiatives can be found in their Environmental Sustainability Strategy and ESG Report 2023

