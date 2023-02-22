Canada's largest airport works with #NotInMyCity to educate workers about human trafficking

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, is renewing its commitment to help fight human trafficking through its continued partnership with #NotInMyCity, an organization dedicated to preventing and ending human trafficking.

February 22 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Canada, and it provides an opportunity to bring attention to this important issue. Since partnering with #NotInMyCity last year, Toronto Pearson airport workers have been taking part in airport-specific training that gives them the skills to help spot the signs of human trafficking and also educates them on how to respond.

Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada, and 93% of reported victims are Canadian citizens who are trafficked domestically. Air transport is frequently used as a method of transport by traffickers, making airlines and airports ideally positioned to assist in the effort to defeat human trafficking.

"We know we have a role to play in disrupting human trafficking, as victims could be passing through our doors," says Dwayne MacIntosh, Director of Corporate Safety and Security at the GTAA. "Partnering with #NotInMyCity allows us to leverage their well-researched e-learning, along with their extensive expertise, and then provide that to our airport workers."

In addition to training airport employees on how to identify and react to signs of human trafficking, the GTAA has posted signage and information in strategic areas of the airport to assist victims in seeking help as they pass through Pearson.

#NotInMyCity was launched in 2017. It raises awareness and takes collective action to prevent and end human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Other Canadian airport partners include the Calgary Airport Authority, Fort McMurray International Airport, Edmonton International Airport, Kelowna International Airport, London International Airport, Thunder Bay International Airport, Sault Ste. Marie Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

