"A better trip through Pearson" walks passengers through Pearson airport, providing simple tips and tricks to help smooth passenger journeys along the way by equipping them with more information about what to expect.

"Solving for congestion at Pearson" walks through the steps airport partners and government stakeholders have taken to improve passenger flow through Pearson, and what's next as industry works collaboratively to improve the travel experience. The infographic, which will be updated later in the summer to reflect continued improvements, highlights arriving and departing airport processes, identifies how the airport and its partners can help ease passenger flow and provides passengers with a roadmap to understand what is being done to restore reliability across all segments of the air travel system.

"The challenges facing Canada's largest airport are various and complex, with numerous parties operating their own systems across the airport footprint. Progress has been made but there is more to do to restore the Canadian Aviation System. All partners – airport, airlines, the Canadian Government, NAV CANADA and US border control – together must expeditiously implement reforms that will make smoother journeys for the remainder of summer and beyond," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

"COVID-19 turned Canada's travel economy and infrastructure upside down. Pandemic recovery has demonstrated that turning off a highly networked industry like the air sector is much less complicated than turning it back on. The air sector is important to Canadians for their own travel, and for the role it plays in the economy and the perception of our country. We can leverage this moment to propel faster change in processes and digital tools, and to place the passenger and worker at the forefront. The recovery challenge is our call to innovate, rethink and build the airport of the future," added Ms. Flint.

