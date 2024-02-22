Toronto Pearson hosts major job fair to strengthen workforce in airport community

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson today hosted another major job fair at the Toronto Congress Centre, with more than two dozen employers on site looking to fill more than 700 positions at the airport. Ahead of the busy spring and summer travel periods, partners from across the airport's aviation network came together to actively seek new employees to join the more than 50,000 people who work in the Toronto Pearson community.

The airport is a heartbeat of Canadian innovation and is home to an incredible range of career and growth opportunities, from roles in customer service, food and beverage, security, baggage handling, and with our airline partners. Toronto Pearson's October 2023 job fair resulted in at least 450 people who were offered employment

Prospective candidates spoke with representatives from Air Canada, FedEx, Sunwing, HMS Host, Paladin Security, Porter Airlines, Sheraton, and WestJet.

"The aviation industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and as a result, many of our 400 companies are creating new, meaningful jobs here in Ontario," said Karen Mazurkewich, Vice-President of Stakeholder Relations and Communications, Toronto Pearson. "The airport is the second largest employment zone in Canada, and the latest successful job fair underscores its importance as a major economic engine for the region."

The job fair comes just weeks after Toronto Pearson reclaimed its ranking in Forbes' list of "Canada's Best Employers" in 2024. The annual list ranks the best 300 Canadian employers identified by their independent survey. This year, Toronto Pearson ranked number 210 overall and was ninth among all Transportation and Logistics companies included in the list.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

