TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is proud to celebrate the inaugural Airport Workers Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and honouring the individuals who form the backbone of Canada's aviation sector. These workers play a pivotal role in providing passengers the best travel experience, keeping the nation connected and ensuring our economy thrives.

With projections indicating that over 150 million passengers will pass through Canada's airports this year alone, Airport Workers Day serves as a poignant platform to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the more than 50,000 people who work in the Toronto Pearson community and the work they accomplish every day to build the airport of the future.

Deborah Flint, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toronto Pearson, shared, "On this first Airport Workers Day, we celebrate the unwavering commitment of airport workers across the country. From equipment operators to security personnel to administrators, the roles within Toronto Pearson and Canada's airports are critical in delivering excellence for our passengers and community."

"I thank all the airport workers at Toronto Pearson for the amazing work you do year-round, keeping our country's busiest airport running smoothly," said Premier Doug Ford. "Your hard work and dedication keep families and friends connected and play a critical role in our economy by supporting businesses, boosting tourism, and facilitating international trade."

"It's so great to be at Toronto Pearson for the first-ever Airport Workers Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the incredible individuals who keep our airports running smoothly, and move cargo that ensures businesses across the country can run and contribute to our economy," said The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business. "The employees and airport workers at Toronto Pearson are essential to making sure that people and goods can travel safely inside and outside of our country, and are huge contributors to the regional economy and the city so many Mississaugans call home. Thank you for the work you do every single day to support Canada's tourism, trade and business sectors, and the overall health of our economy."

To commemorate this day, Toronto Pearson has launched the "Make Pearson Possible" campaign. This initiative highlights the important jobs within the aviation ecosystem and shares unique stories from actual employees, underscoring the significance of their contributions. Airport workers are indispensable in keeping Canada's aviation system operational, and Airport Workers Day provides an opportunity to express heartfelt appreciation for their dedication and commitment.

About Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson International Airport is Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. We flew 45 million passengers to 195 destinations across Canada and the globe in 2023, providing direct, daily service to over two-thirds of the world's economies.

Pearson and its partners employ 50,000 people across the airport and contribute $42 billion annually to Ontario's economy as the second-largest economic zone in Canada. To support our vision of putting the joy back into travel, we are embarking on a journey to make Toronto Pearson a global leader in airport performance, customer care and sustainability.

