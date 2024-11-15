Toronto Pearson Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer J'Maine Chubb

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Deborah Flint, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toronto Pearson, today announced that J'Maine Chubb, the GTAA's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has made the decision to resign, effective November 27, 2024, to return to the United States with his family.

Mr. Chubb joined Toronto Pearson as CFO in February 2023 and quickly mobilized the Finance team to support critical initiatives, leaving a lasting impact on Toronto Pearson.

Ms. Debbie Simpson will join the GTAA as Interim CFO effective November 20, 2024 to ensure continuity and strong financial leadership as Toronto Pearson advances its strategic priorities and capital plans.

Ms. Simpson brings more than 30 years of senior financial leadership to this role. She has led strategic and transformational investments at Li-Cycle, where she helped lead the strategic funding roadmap for the Company and built a finance function. She also served as CFO of Maple Leaf Foods, leading several major acquisitions and secured more than $2 billion in funding.



