TORONTO PEARSON AND THE ONTARIO ASSOCIATION OF EMERGENCY MANAGERS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson's Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute (FESTI) and the Ontario Association of Emergency Managers (OAEM) are excited to announce their groundbreaking partnership.

The collaboration will combine FESTI's world-renowned training facilities and Corporate Services and Leadership Training program with OAEM's Continuing Professional Development (CPD) offerings.

FESTI logo (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority) OAEM logo (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)

The partnership will enhance emergency management training for Canadian public safety personnel with cutting-edge command systems and a commitment to continuous professional development.

About the partners

FESTI is a unique, private career college providing exceptional training for fire and emergency service professionals from across Canada. FESTI is a part of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) operating in conjunction with the airport's fully operational fire and emergency service. FESTI is a training leader in emergency services, firefighting education and airport emergency preparedness.

OAEM is Canada's largest not-for-profit emergency management and business continuity professional association, embracing Ontario's multi-sector public, private, non-government, and Indigenous communities since 2001. OAEM's mission is to support, engage and connect Ontario's diverse emergency management and business continuity professional community. Through the partnership, OAEM will now have a physical home base at the centre of Canada's busiest airport, alongside Canada's industry-leading professional training centre.

Upcoming training opportunity

FESTI and OAEM are proud to announce the second offering of the FEMA Public Information Officer Awareness Training Certificate Course, scheduled for October 1-3, 2024, at FESTI Mississauga - the OAEM's new centralized training headquarters. For more information and to register visit www.oaem.ca

Quotes

"FESTI is thrilled to partner with this incredible association to deepen our commitment to the training of emergency service personnel and other industry professionals to better prepare themselves for emergency management and preparedness. Together, I am confident we can further our collective vision and increase safety to a wide array of audiences. I am excited to watch this partnership grow and evolve for many years to come." Kelly Holden – Dean of FESTI

"By partnering with FESTI, we're able to connect OAEM members with an exceptional training facility for emergency service personnel and create a meaningful space for industry professionals to come together. We are committed to co-innovation with FESTI and thrilled to elevate member experience to unimaginable heights." Paula-Marie Jannetta – President OAEM

About Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson International Airport is Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. We flew 45 million passengers to 195 destinations across Canada and the globe in 2023, providing direct, daily service to over two-thirds of the world's economies. Pearson and its partners employ 50,000 people across the airport and contribute $42 billion annually to Ontario's economy as the second-largest economic zone in Canada. To support our vision of putting the joy back into travel, we are embarking on a journey to make Toronto Pearson a global leader in airport performance, customer care and sustainability.

Follow Toronto Pearson on X (formally Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Media Contact: Bethany Lee, OAEM Director of Marketing and Communications [email protected]; Paula-Marie Jannetta, President OAEM [email protected]; Tony Comella, Manager FESTI [email protected], www.festi.com; Contact: GTAA Media Office, [email protected]