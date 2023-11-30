TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Ahead of the 2023-2024 winter travel and holiday season, Toronto Pearson International Airport ("Toronto Pearson") today announced a number of operational improvements designed to meet and maintain our readiness throughout the winter season.

These initiatives include increased staffing, expanded deicing capacity, newly commissioned advanced snowplows, and the implementation of cutting-edge predictive technologies for weather and delay forecasting. An innovative AI system has also been put into place for more efficient baggage handling through the proactive identification and resolution of common, potential issues that may otherwise interrupt the flow of operations.

The measures were outlined at a press conference held today at Terminal 1, featuring Deborah Flint (President and CEO) and Todd Browne (Associate Director, Airfield Operations).

Reflecting on the airport's enhanced capabilities, Deborah Flint remarked, "We were pleased with the successful summer travel season because all of our aviation and agency partners, like airlines and NAV Canada, were significantly more resilient. By taking proactive steps to manage congestion and by closely collaborating with them, On-Time Performance (OTP) improved measurably – to the tune of a 6% increase this month, which represents a 10% increase over the same period last year for all carriers – as well as a reduction in airplane holds from over 1,700 in Summer 2022 to 13 in Summer 2023."

Toronto Pearson is dedicated to empowering passengers with greater control over their journey. Services such as YYZ Express for faster processing, Mobile Passport Control for expedited pre-clearance into the United States, and advanced declaration for efficient customs and immigration advanced declaration will continue to be promoted for passenger convenience.

"We are committed to providing our passengers with a predictable, reliable, and enjoyable travel experience. We continue to invest in expanding and modernizing facilities and equipment, as well as increased staffing, to deliver a high-quality experience at Toronto Pearson, which is one element of our dedication to excellence," said Deborah Flint. "Winter will always bring challenging weather, so we are reinforcing tools to equip passengers with more information and control over their travel experience. There is nothing like the energy of the holiday travel season, and we enthusiastically welcome you here at Toronto Pearson," she added.

As the winter travel and holiday season approaches, Toronto Pearson extends warm wishes to all and wants reassure travellers of its commitment to providing a smooth and stress-free travel experience.

