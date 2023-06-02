Toronto law firms Combine to form Mid-Market Powerhouse

The merger of Loopstra Nixon LLP and Macdonald Sager LLP constitutes Toronto's largest law firm merger in more than a decade, creating a new entrant among the city's 100 + lawyer law firms.

TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto law firms Loopstra Nixon LLP and Macdonald Sager LLP announced today that they will merge effective July 1st, 2023. Etobicoke-headquartered, Loopstra Nixon LLP expanded into the downtown core with a seven-lawyer team in February of 2022 with the objective of furthering its footprint in the financial district. Macdonald Sager is the perfect partner to achieve that goal.

Founded in 1994, Macdonald Sager has grown to over 20 lawyers and is one of Toronto's premier commercial lending law firms. Managing partner, Steven Sager is one of Toronto's most respected lending lawyers, representing over 25 banks and financial institutions.

"Our firms have known each other and collaborated well for many years and it's clear that we share many of the same values. We are confident that this will be a great next step in our firm's history and that our clients, lawyers, and staff will benefit greatly from the increased breadth and coverage of our combined firm," said Sager.

Loopstra Nixon Managing Partner, Allan Ritchie had similar praise for their merger partner. "We are both fiercely entrepreneurial firms who are committed to excellence in the mid-market and to providing clients with high-value and pragmatic advice. We could not be more excited about what the Macdonald Sager team will add to our shared future."

The combined firm will have one of the largest commercial lending and lending enforcement practices in the city. It will also be one of the largest mid-market corporate law practices and home to an incredible depth of talent in all aspects of business law, real estate, and business litigation.

The combined firm will retain the 'Loopstra Nixon LLP' name. Macdonald Sager LLP's managing partner, Steven Sager, will lead the combined firm's downtown commercial lending practice and will play a lead role in spearheading the firm's growth strategy in the financial district.

Sandy Nixon, one of Loopstra Nixon's co-founders said of the merger "the combination with Macdonald Sager in our view creates the most complete mid-market legal team in the GTA and combines our suburban strengths with deep relationships in the downtown core built over 30 years."

Following the July 1st merger, the combined firm will have over 100 lawyers and a total headcount of over 200 professionals across 4 offices in the Greater Toronto Area.

About Loopstra Nixon

Loopstra Nixon is a team of client-centered lawyers who are shaping the future of business and public law in Canada. Founded in 1973, Loopstra Nixon has grown in both its size and strength to posses unique and diverse skillsets that align with its clients and their businesses. Celebrating 50 years in Etobicoke, where its head office is located, the firm operates offices in Downtown Toronto, Vaughan and Newmarket as well as US satellite offices in Buffalo and New York City.

https://www.loopstranixon.com/

About MacDonald Sager

MacDonald Sager is a Toronto-based, full-service business law firm with a focus on corporate and financial services. Founded in 1995, the firm acts for a broad spectrum of clients, including Canadian and foreign banks, capital corporations, private equity firms, asset-based lenders, distressed lenders, real estate developers, professional services firms, and public and private businesses.

https://www.macdonaldsager.com/

SOURCE Loopstra Nixon LLP

For further information: Nikki McCourt, Marketing & Communications Specialist, [email protected]