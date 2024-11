Toronto Hydro Corporation reports its third quarter financial results for 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro Corporation (Toronto Hydro) has announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Selected financial and operational highlights (in millions of Canadian dollars)





Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30

2024 $ 2023 $ 2024 $ 2023 $









Distribution revenue 246.4 219.9 705.3 629.1 Net income after net movements in regulatory balances 45.0 39.3 121.3 119.5 Capital expenditures 204.4 202.3 621.1 541.7

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Distribution revenue for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2024 was $705.3 million:

Increase of $76.2 million compared to the comparable period in 2023

compared to the comparable period in 2023 The increase was driven by higher revenue collected through Ontario Energy Board (OEB)-approved rate riders, higher 2024 distribution rates and higher electricity consumption

Net income after net movements in regulatory balances for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2024 was $121.3 million:

Increase of $1.8 million compared to the comparable period in 2023

compared to the comparable period in 2023 The increase was primarily due to higher distribution revenue

This was partially offset by lower other gains related to variable consideration recognized in the prior period, higher operating expenses, higher financing costs, and higher depreciation and amortization expense

Capital expenditures for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2024 were $621.1 million:

Increase of $79.4 million compared to the comparable period in 2023

compared to the comparable period in 2023 Capital initiatives in 2024 included the delivery of customer connections, replacement of overhead and underground infrastructures, and customer-initiated plant relocations and expansions

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

On Sep. 18, the maturity date of Toronto Hydro's revolving credit facility was extended from Sep. 18, 2028 to Sep. 18, 2029.

On Sep. 26, Toronto Hydro issued $250.0 million of 3.99% senior unsecured debentures due on Sep. 26, 2034.

On Oct. 30, S&P Global Ratings raised Toronto Hydro's issuer rating and senior unsecured debentures rating from "A" to "A+" and revised Toronto Hydro's issuer rating outlook from "positive" to "stable."

On Nov. 12, the OEB issued a decision in relation to Toronto Hydro's 2025–2029 Custom Incentive Rate-setting Application, in which it approved the Settlement Proposal as filed, and provided for a process through which the OEB can finalize the electricity distribution rates for the first year of the five-year rate period effective Jan. 1, 2025. The OEB decision approves a custom incentive rate-setting index for the period commencing on Jan. 1, 2026 and ending on Dec. 31, 2029.

On Nov. 20, Toronto Hydro's Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $20.9 million with respect to the fourth quarter of 2024, which is payable to the City of Toronto by Dec. 31, 2024.

QUICK FACTS

Toronto Hydro's financial and operational results are reported quarterly and available at torontohydro.com/reports and through sedarplus.ca

Toronto Hydro is required to submit a plan for its proposed rates and spending to the OEB through an open and transparent process known as a rate application

Toronto Hydro continues to invest in its grid to maintain safety and reliability, support a growing city, enable clean energy, and prepare for and respond to extreme weather. For more information about Toronto Hydro's next five-year plan, please visit torontohydro.com/investmentplan

QUOTE

"Toronto Hydro remains committed to providing safe and reliable electricity to the many homes and businesses of Toronto, while continuing to invest in expanding, modernizing and sustaining the grid and our operations to meet the current and future needs of our customers. The decision from the OEB this quarter on our 2025–2029 rate application and investment plan will help ensure that we can continue with this important work for years to come."

- Jana Mosley, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 794,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS



X: x.com/torontohydro

Instagram: instagram.com/torontohydro

Facebook: facebook.com/torontohydro

YouTube: youtube.com/torontohydro

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/toronto-hydro

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION



Certain information included in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, are forward-looking information. The words "anticipates," "believes," "budgets," "can," "committed," "continual," "could," "estimates," "expects," "focus," "forecasts," "further notice," "future," "impact," "increasingly," "intends," "may," "might," "objective," "once," "ongoing," "outlook," "plans," "propose," "projects," "schedule," "seek," "should," "trend," "will," "would," or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. The purpose of the forward-looking information (including any financial outlook) contained herein is to provide Toronto Hydro's current expectations regarding its future results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking information is given pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the payment of dividends to the City of Toronto as shareholder.

The forward-looking information reflects Toronto Hydro's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Toronto Hydro. The forward-looking information is based on estimates and assumptions made by Toronto Hydro's management in light of past experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances, including, but not limited to: the amount of indebtedness of Toronto Hydro; changes in funding requirements; the future course of the economy and financial markets; no unforeseen delays and costs in Toronto Hydro's capital projects; no unforeseen changes to project plans; compliance with covenants; the receipt of favourable judgments; no unforeseen changes in electricity distribution rate orders or rate-setting methodologies; no unfavourable changes in environmental regulation; the ratings issued by credit rating agencies; the level of interest rates; Toronto Hydro's ability to borrow; and assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. The factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the execution of Toronto Hydro's capital and maintenance programs necessary to maintain the performance of aging distribution assets and make required infrastructure improvements, including to deliver a modernized grid and meet electrification requirements to achieve government net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets; risks associated with capital projects; risks associated with changing weather patterns due to climate change and resultant impacts to electricity consumption based on historical seasonal trends; risks of changing government policy and regulatory requirements, including in respect of climate change and the energy transition; risks of municipal government activity, including the risk that the City could introduce rules, policies or directives, including those relating to net-zero GHG emissions targets, that could potentially limit Toronto Hydro's ability to meet its business objectives as laid out in its Shareholder Direction principles; risks of Toronto Hydro being unable to retain necessary qualified external contracting forces relating to its capital, maintenance and reactive infrastructure program; risk that Toronto Hydro is not able to arrange sufficient and cost-effective debt financing to repay maturing debt and to fund capital expenditures and other obligations; risk that Toronto Hydro is unable to maintain its financial health and performance at acceptable levels; risk that insufficient debt or equity financing will be available to meet Toronto Hydro's requirements, objectives or strategic opportunities; risk of downgrades to Toronto Hydro's credit rating; risks related to the timing and extent of changes in prevailing interest rates and discount rates and their effect on future revenue requirements and future post-employment benefit obligations; risks arising from inflation, the course of the economy and other general macroeconomic factors; risk associated with the impairment to Toronto Hydro's image in the community, public confidence or brand; risk associated with Toronto Hydro failing to meet its material compliance obligations under legal and regulatory instruments; and risks associated with market expectations with respect to increases in demand for electricity.

The Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of factors is not exhaustive, and there may be other factors that cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information. Some of the other factors are discussed more fully under the heading "Risk Factors" in Toronto Hydro's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023.

All forward-looking information in this document is qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statements. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof, and Toronto Hydro undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation

Media and Public Relations, 416-903-6845, [email protected]