Fellowship aims to increase representation for women in soccer and streamline career pathways for those pursuing a career in sports through the club

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto FC and BMO announced today a first-of-its-kind Women in Soccer Fellowship. The fellowship will provide women unique on-the-job experience at Toronto FC, including coaching, scouting, player development, team services and medical, creating a direct pathway to increase the number of women in sport.

"The Toronto FC Women in Soccer Fellowship will give the successful candidate access to the inner workings of Toronto FC and help build their business acumen around MLS and a professional soccer team as a whole," said Toronto FC President Bill Manning. "Our commitment to a diverse front office has been a priority for the club and we are proud to work with BMO to create this one-of-a-kind fellowship as an extension of our long-standing partnership."

"Committed to progress and to an inclusive society, BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life aligns us with our partners at MLSE and Toronto FC as we work towards a shared goal to increase representation of women in sport," said Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing Officer, BMO. "This first-of-its-kind fellowship will create opportunities and fill the pipelines with talented women who will bring soccer to even greater heights in Canada."

Submissions for the eight-month fellowship are open from November 15th to 29th at tfcwomeninsoccer.com. The successful candidate will begin working at the club in January 2023.

An integral strategic pillar of Toronto FC's partnership with BMO is a shared commitment to improving gender equity within the sport of soccer. To ensure this mission is both tangible and successful, Toronto FC and BMO have created a $500,000 commitment into the women's game, intended to create a holistic approach towards systemic change at multiple levels of the sport. The Women in Soccer Fellowship, amongst many other programs run by Toronto FC and BMO, will collectively help create systemic change for self-identified women and girls in soccer and the sporting industry, for years to come.

