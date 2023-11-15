WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 4, 2023, a semi-truck coming into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, was referred for secondary examination by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) border services officers. During a thorough inspection of the trailer, officers discovered suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 300 kilograms. The driver was arrested, handed over to the RCMP, and was subsequently released.

Methamphetamine seized at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry on March 4, 2023 (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency) Methamphetamine seized at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry on March 4, 2023. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Windsor RCMP Border Integrity (BI) with assistance from CBSA Windsor Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division (IEOD) began an in-depth investigation to determine where the methamphetamine was coming from and who was responsible. Windsor RCMP BI identified Marvin Watson (31 years old) of Toronto, as the suspected organizer of the initial shipment. His partner, Maria Kiguru (33 years old), from Toronto, was also suspected of having been involved in the criminal activity.

Since the incident, investigators gathered evidence that led them to believe that Watson and Kiguru were responsible for more than just trafficking in methamphetamine. During the investigation, police observed Watson arrive at his residence in a moving van. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Watson finding 120 kilogramss of cocaine in the van.

Search warrants were executed by RCMP with assistance from the CBSA at the residence of Watson and Kiguru in Toronto. The search resulted in officers finding and seizing more drugs, including 100 kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of opium, two kilograms of MDMA, and several kilograms of marijuana. Officers also found evidence of possession of proceeds of crime and money laundering.

Both Watson and Kiguru were arrested. Watson remains in custody and Kiguru is waiting for her next court date. Charges for each are as follows:

Maria Kiguru

Importation of methamphetamine contrary to sec 6(1) of Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Conspiracy to Import contrary to sec 465(1) of Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Money laundering contrary to sec 462.31 of CCC

Proceeds of crime offences contrary to sec 354(1) of CCC

Marvin Watson

Importation of methamphetamine contrary to sec (6) of CDSA

Conspiracy to import, contrary to sec 465(1) of CCC

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to sec 5(2) of CDSA

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to sec 5(2) of CDSA

money laundering contrary to sec 462.31 of CCC

proceeds of crime offences. contrary to sec 354(1) of CCC

As a result of this investigation, CBSA and RCMP prevented $13 million worth of drugs from reaching Canadian streets.

This file was successful due to the joint efforts of the CBSA at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry and the Windsor Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division; RCMP Windsor Border Integrity; and Homeland Security Investigations. We would also like to thank the following RCMP teams: Special I, Niagara on the Lake Border Integrity Unit, O Division Border Integrity Air Domain, Toronto Airport Detachment, O Division Criminal Analysis Section and Digital Forensic Services Unit. Additional thank you to the U.S. Department of Forensic Sciences for their support on this file. Additional thank you to the Toronto Police Service and the U.S. Department of Forensic Sciences for their support on this file.

Quotes

"I want to thank our officers for their tremendous efforts to keep deadly drugs for reaching our streets. As criminal organizations evolve, the work of the CBSA and the RCMP will continue to disrupt cross-border criminal activity and protect our communities."

~Joseph Chayeski, Director, Ambassador Bridge District Operations, CBSA

"The CBSA and the RCMP continue to get positive results from our collaboration to protect Canada's borders. This seizure of cash and contraband is one more example of how our combined services are keeping Ontario citizens safe from criminal activities."

~Supt. Rae Bolsterli, RCMP O Division, OIC Border Integrity

Quick Facts

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

For facts on declaring currency, visit Canada Border Services Agency declaring currency.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Windsor BI is focused on cross-border crime. Their operations involve marine-based patrols including Shiprider patrols with the US Coast Guard; Investigating smuggling at and between the ports of entry; Investigating irregular migration; and investigating other border related federal offences. Windsor BI is responsible for the border between the US and Canada from the southern end of Manitoulin Island to the eastern part of Lake Erie .

