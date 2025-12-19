OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

President Macron congratulated Prime Minister Carney on Canada's successful Presidency of the G7 in 2025. The leaders discussed key accomplishments achieved by the G7 under Canada's leadership, including joint efforts to fortify our collective security, strengthen global energy security, accelerate the digital transition, and build a more resilient global economy.

The leaders discussed future opportunities and challenges ahead of France's G7 Presidency in 2026 and reaffirmed the forum's importance in a more uncertain and divided world. They committed to working pragmatically with international partners to safeguard macroeconomic stability and advance cooperation on critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and energy.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron agreed to remain in close contact.

