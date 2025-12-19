OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The world is increasingly dangerous and divided. The rules-based order that has underpinned global prosperity for decades is undergoing a profound transformation – driven by geopolitical realignment, economic upheaval, and the accelerating pace of technological change. Fifty years ago, in the face of similar challenges, a small group of advanced economies came together to form what is now the G7, choosing to build a new international system of cooperation.

Canada has built on that legacy as G7 President. At the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, and in the months that followed, Canada brought together G7 members and nations from every continent to advance solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

To deter new aggression and fortify our collective security, Canada:

To advance global energy security and the digital transition, Canada:

To build a more resilient global economy, Canada:

Expanded international trade and security relationships , inviting key non-G7 partners to participate and strengthening bilateral cooperation on critical minerals, energy, LNG, nuclear, and batteries;

, inviting key non-G7 partners to participate and strengthening bilateral cooperation on critical minerals, energy, LNG, nuclear, and batteries; Welcomed the G7's achievement in mobilising over $570 billion for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment to strengthen supply chains, modernise the financial infrastructure, and spur economic growth by improving coordination across economic corridors, country platforms, and zones; and

over $570 billion for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment to strengthen supply chains, modernise the financial infrastructure, and spur economic growth by improving coordination across economic corridors, country platforms, and zones; and Unlocked new financing for developing countries, announcing up to $544 million in portfolio guarantees to catalyse up to $2.2 billion in new financing for Latin America and the Caribbean and investing $391.3 million to catalyse private capital toward development projects around the world. Canada also launched the G7 Infrastructure Investment Council , led by FinDev Canada, to align development finance institutions with leading infrastructure and asset managers and accelerate investment in emerging markets and developing countries.

This year, as G7 President, Canada delivered historic investments and forged new partnerships – positioning our nation as a steadfast defender of multilateralism, a force for peace and cooperation, and a global leader in multiple fields including energy, technology, and defence. As France prepares to assume the 2026 G7 Presidency, Canada will carry this momentum forward in pursuit of a more secure, prosperous, and just world.

"As G7 President, Canada strengthened international cooperation and focused collective efforts toward new opportunities in energy, critical minerals, AI, and quantum. In parallel, Canada transformed our defence capabilities and forged new partnerships to bolster our international leadership. Canada has always led with our values, and in this new era of cooperation, our leadership will be defined not only by the strength of our values, but by the value of our strength."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

This was the seventh time that Canada held the Presidency of the G7. France will officially assume the Presidency for 2026 on January 1, 2026.

Canada hosted the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15 to 17, 2025.

As G7 President, Canada supported the diversification of trade and security relationships by inviting non-G7 partners to the table, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, and Ukraine. For Canada alone, this has led to increased cooperation with Australia and Germany on critical minerals, with Italy on energy, and with Japan on LNG, nuclear, and batteries, among others.

Canada hosted a series of important G7 ministerial meetings throughout the year to advance G7 priorities and deliver tangible results. These included meetings of Foreign, Finance, Trade, Energy and Environment, Development, Interior and Security, Labour, Industry, and Digital and Technology ministers. They were held in Banff, Charlevoix, Montréal, New York City, Niagara Region, Ottawa, Paris, Toronto, and Washington, D.C., and through virtual sessions.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over $22 billion in multi-faceted assistance for Ukraine, including over $12 billion in direct financial support – making Canada one of the largest contributors to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

Budget 2025 reinforces many of Canada's G7 priorities, including through the new $2 billion Critical Minerals Sovereign Fund; $925.6 million to boost domestic AI compute capacity, build public supercomputing infrastructure, and accelerate public service AI adoption; $334 million to help anchor quantum companies in Canada and provide pathways for adoption; and $2.7 billion for weather forecasting plus $257.6 million for aerial firefighting capacity to fight wildfires.

The G7 Presidency sets the agenda for the year and organises and hosts the Leaders' Summit, ministerial meetings, and other associated events.

