Toronto area resident charged with criminal offences related to bankruptcy

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Integrated Bankruptcy Enforcement Unit, comprised of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy (OSB), have charged an Etobicoke, Ontario resident with offences related to his personal 201 Bankruptcy.

Nameel George, age 31, of Etobicoke, Ontario will appear at Ontario Court of Justice, Newmarket, on November 21st, 2019, where he will face charges in relation to the bankruptcy process.

George is charged with:

three (3) counts of Obtain Credit by False Pretence, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

of (CCC) one (1) count of Uttering a Forged Document, contrary to the CCC

The bankruptcy system is intended to afford a fresh start for the honest but unfortunate debtor. However, there are instances where individuals abuse the system by failing to comply with their regulatory duties under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and/or engage in fraudulent activities contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. Offenders are identified by the OSB detection programs or through complaints from creditors, trustees or the general public.

Since January 2014, the Integrated Bankruptcy Enforcement Unit has charged 64 individuals with over 188 offences under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and 177 offences under the Criminal Code encompassing liabilities of approximately $120 million.

Should members of the public have any information related to bankruptcy fraud schemes they are urged to contact either the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy at 1-877-376-9902 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Website: RCMP in Ontario

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Instagram: rcmpontario



SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Cpl. Louise SAVARD, RCMP Media Relations, RCMP "O" Division, 905-876-9709, Email: media.relations.rcmp-Ontario-relations.medias.grc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

