SION, Switzerland, DENVER and HAMPTONS, N.Y., July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- H55's electric aircraft flies so quiet, that during a noise measurement test, the Bristell B23 Energic powered by H55 propulsion system was so quiet that the electric aircraft flew without triggering three of six official noise-monitoring sensors.

On 11 July 2025, the B23 Energic flew identical flight paths alongside a comparable piston-engine across the airport's six official noise-monitoring stations:

Bristell B23 Energic powered by H55 Colorado flight at Sunrise Bristell B23 Energic Over Centennial Airport Colorado during the Across USA Tour

3 of 6 sensors recorded no aircraft noise—the B23 flew below ambient sound thresholds (60 dB)

The remaining sensors registered the B23 Energic at 1/10th of intensity of the noise measured in comparison to the piston aircraft

"Electric aviation isn't the future—it's here," said Michael Fronapfel, CEO of Centennial Airport. "The B23 Energic offers noise levels so low, they're almost too quiet to track. This has real-world implications for airport communities. It's a level of performance we've never seen before in general aviation."

A Breakthrough You Can't Hear — But Communities Will Appreciate

"Across multiple flights, the B23 Energic consistently came in 30 times quieter than similar aircraft during cruise," said Zach Gabehart, Centennial Airport's Noise & Environmental Specialist. "If this keeps up, I might be out of a job."

Electric propulsion isn't just fuel-free—it's neighbor-friendly, regulator-approved, and airport-operator- loved. With the B23 Energic, airports and flight schools can now enjoy:

Longer training hours—say goodbye to neighbor noise complaints

Lower environmental impact—no emissions, no exhaust

Quieter skies—better community relations

Future-proof compliance—ready for tomorrow's regulations today

Certified Technology, Real-World Benefits

"This test proves that electric aviation delivers not just environmental benefits, but tangible advantages for the communities around airports," said Martin Larose, CEO of H55. "We're proud to offer a certified propulsion system that helps make aviation more affordable, more sustainable, and more silent."

The Hamptons: Experience the Silence Yourself, August 4–10 2025

The B23 Energic is currently making its way to one of the most noise-sensitive regions in the U.S.— the Hamptons.

As part of its Across America tour, H55 will host demo flights, technology showcases, and stakeholder briefings in East and West Hampton from August 4–10, inviting the public and the aviation community to witness the future of clean flight.

Schedule of Appearances:

Francis S. Gabreski Airport (KFOK): August 6–7

East Hampton Town Airport (KJPX): August 4–5 & 8–10

RSVP to fly the future, visit: across-usa.h55.ch

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded by the former Solar Impulse management team: André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry, H55 provides certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft, aiming to achieve sustainable air travel. H55 supplies certified electric propulsion systems with full airplane integration solutions for general aviation and regional transport aircraft.

Through its pioneering legacy and commitment to certified solutions, H55's team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts are at the forefront of driving the aviation industry setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of electric aviation.

For more information, visit: www.h55.ch or contact [email protected]

