SEE THE ALL-ELECTRIC B23 ENERGIC AND THE BRISTELL PRODUCT LINE UP CLOSE AT BOOTH #296 & 297 – EAA AIRVENTURE OSHKOSH

SION, Switzerland and OSHKOSH, Wis., July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- H55 and Bristell are showcasing a unique milestone in aviation at this year's EAA AirVenture: the only general aviation aircraft certified under CS/FAR-23 available in both all-electric and combustion versions. On display at Booths #296 & 297, the Bristell B23 product line—including the fully electric B23 Energic powered by H55's electric propulsion system—offers operators and flight schools a true side-by-side choice for their fleets.

Bristell B23 Energic, powered by H55 Electric Propulsion System, at EAA AirVenture

This dual offering isn't just a technical achievement—it marks a pivotal step in making clean aviation accessible, scalable, and commercially viable.

The B23 Energic, a fully electric two-seat aircraft has been developed with Bristell and is powered by H55's proprietary Electric Propulsion System (EPS). Certified under European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) CS-23 in the first half of 2026, and entry into service in the USA in 2027, the aircraft is designed for flight schools and general aviation, offering zero emissions, quite noise, and comparable operating costs to piston-powered aircraft.

Co-founded by the senior management team from Solar Impulse, André Borschberg, Sébastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt, H55 builds on the groundbreaking success of flying around the world without fuel to now delivering real-world electric aviation solutions.

André Borschberg, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, said: "Flying around the world without fuel proved what was possible. With H55, we're making electric flight practical and accessible. During our Across America tour, we've completed nearly 200 passenger flights—and not a single person stepped out without a smile. That emotional connection is translating into real commercial traction. It's a powerful confirmation that electric aviation isn't just part of the future—it's a key pillar of today."

Now Taking Off in the U.S. – A Robust Early Customer Base

With its first two years of production already sold out, H55 is seeing accelerating demand from U.S. and European operators. The company's Founder's Pioneer Edition offer has driven strong commercial interest, with deposits and signed Letters of Interest (LOIs) nearing full allocation. The message is resonating: certified electric aircraft are no longer a vision—they're a viable business opportunity.

Meet the Team & See the Aircraft Up Close

Visit Bristell Booths #296 & 297 to explore the B23 Energic in person. Get cockpit briefings from H55's pilots and see the company's electric propulsion system on display.

Kristen Jurn, North American Sales Manager, said: "It's exciting to be at Oshkosh for H55's first U.S. appearance. After flying in seven of the eight states on tour and speaking with hundreds of pilots, instructors, and operators, one thing is clear—electric flight is no longer a prototype story. The B23 Energic is real, it's certified in Europe next year, and FAA certification will soon follow. It's quiet, clean, and far more cost-effective to operate—and those who are ready to lead the transition are already lining up. This is more than a debut—it's a game changer."

Why It Matters

With over 160 takeoffs and landings across seven states during its Across America tour and a 100% safety record, the B23 Energic is proving that electric flight is not only viable—it's ready for commercial adoption. The key benefits of the B23 Energic include:

Quiet & Comfortable: No vibration or cabin noise, enhancing pilot and student concentration drastically decreasing the pilot workload and physiological fatigue.

Ground Efficient: Low energy consumption during taxiing and circuit training. Block time and flight time are almost the same due to the absence of run-up needs and very short check-list procedure.

Pilot-Friendly Simplicity: No oil changes, fouled spark plugs, faulty magnetos, or weight shifts from fuel burn—just pure focus on flying.

Reliable Endurance: Up to 90-minutes of endurance with an equal recharge time for US delivery models.

Easy Charging: Compatible with standard DC CCS automotive charging.

Leading the Charge Across America

Since April, H55 has flown across seven U.S. states—from Florida to Wisconsin—connecting with flight schools, airport operators, regulators, aerospace universities, and government officials. With commercial momentum building, H55 is helping to define the next chapter in sustaining and defining general aviation flight as clean, quiet, and cost-effective.

To schedule a meeting or interview, please contact:

Tamar Burton – U.S. Media Relations, [email protected]

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded by the former Solar Impulse management team: André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry, H55 provides certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft, aiming to achieve sustainable air travel. H55 supplies certified electric propulsion systems with full airplane integration solutions for general aviation and regional transport aircraft.

Through its pioneering legacy and commitment to certified solutions, H55's team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts are at the forefront of driving the aviation industry setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of electric aviation.

For more information, visit: www.h55.ch or contact [email protected]

www.h55.ch

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736577/Bristell_B23_Energic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345318/5427396/H55_Logo.jpg

SOURCE H55