H55 B23 ENERGIC: FIRST TWO YEARS OF PRODUCTION SOLD OUT

CALIFORNIA TOUR LOGS OVER 50 FLIGHTS—UP TO EIGHT PER DAY—AT PALO ALTO AND SAN CARLOS, ACCELERATING DEMAND FOR THE ALL-ELECTRIC TRAINER.

SION, Switzerland, and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- H55 the Swiss electric aviation pioneer born from the Solar Impulse program, today reported that its Bristell B23 Energic completed more than 50 demonstration flights with potential buyers at Palo Alto Airport (KPAO) and turned multiple on-site visits into purchase agreements. These new commitments have already filled the production planning for the first two years.

The Palo Alto campaign demonstrated two key advantages. First, the B23 Energic's negligible energy cost and minimal maintenance profile substantially reduce operating expenses for training operators. Second, pilots consistently praised the aircraft's smooth, vibration-free flight characteristics, underscoring the superior training experience delivered by electric propulsion. This immediate, first- hand validation converted casual ramp-side curiosity into signed orders, signalling that the U.S. market is ready for electric flight training today.

André Borschberg, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder, H55 commenting on the company's experience in Palo Alto, "Flying Solar Impulse around the world proved that electric propulsion could conquer the skies; the B23 Energic proves it can conquer the business case. We are now at an important turning point in our growth as we start to generate product revenue on top of engineering revenue. Our battery pack qualifications will be completed this summer, full aircraft certification will follow shortly thereafter, and our order book is filling fast. Our Across America program is showing a clear message: electric aviation has moved from the future to the present tense."

The B23 Energic: Transition from Visionary Concept to Everyday Commercial Reality

For flight-training operators, the B23 Energic replaces fuel burn, engine overhauls and noise complaints with overnight charging, minimal scheduled maintenance and near-silent circuits. Its 80-minute endurance at the end of the life of the battery (for the 1st aircraft deliveries in the USA), combined with negligible energy draw during taxi, run-up and pattern work—delivers block times comparable to legacy piston trainers while enabling additional daily sorties at noise-sensitive airports.

"The Palo Alto stopover confirmed—yet again—that flight schools and aero-clubs are no longer just curious about electric training; they are ready to buy," states Gregory Blatt, H55 Co-Founder & Mission Director. "In just a few days we logged more than 50 sorties, with 8 flights per day. We welcomed dozens of walk-up visitors and converted that interest into firm purchase agreements on the spot.

Operators told us the math is undeniable: a five-dollar energy bill per flight hour, virtually no engine maintenance, and the freedom to fly extra evening circuits without disturbing the neighborhood."

De-risked growth opportunity and validating H55's roadmap

With its first- and second-year production slots sold out and all CAPEX already funded, H55 is primed for rapid, cost-efficient expansion. Imminent certification, a broadening customer roster, and validation from industry leaders such as Pratt & Whitney and CAE underscore the company's readiness to deliver decarbonized aviation propulsion and battery systems at scale.

Next Stops on the Across America Tour

The tour stops also reinforced H55's broader technology roadmap. Building on lessons learned from the Solar Impulse circumnavigation, the B23 Energic showcases a battery technology and architecture that is identical to the platform selected for RTX's 1 megawatt Dash 8 Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator. The shared system proves scalability from CS-23 two-seat trainers to future CS-25 regional airliners, setting the stage for commercial electric aircraft of up to 80 seats.

The B23 Energic continues its eight-state journey with public showcases in Centennial, Colorado (July 5-12), Oshkosh, Wisconsin (EAA AirVenture, July 21-27), and East Hampton, New York (August 6-10). These stops will engage aviation enthusiasts, industry leaders, and communities, furthering H55's mission to scale sustainable aviation. Details: https://across-usa.h55.ch/.

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded by the former Solar Impulse management team: André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry, H55 provides certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft, aiming to achieve sustainable air travel. H55 supplies certified electric propulsion systems with full airplane integration solutions for general aviation and regional transport aircraft. Through its pioneering legacy and commitment to certified solutions, H55's team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts are at the forefront of driving the aviation industry setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of electric aviation. For more information, visit: www.h55.ch or contact [email protected]

