THE CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION® REVEALS THE NOMINEES FOR THE 2025 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

JOSH ROSS AND CAMERON WHITCOMB TOP THIS YEAR'S NOMINATIONS WITH SIX EACH, WHILE BRETT KISSEL AND OWEN RIEGLING EARN FIVE

JADE EAGLESON CELEBRATES FOUR NOMINATIONS, WITH MADELINE MERLO , TYLER JOE MILLER , MACKENZIE PORTER , THE REKLAWS , AND SACHA EACH NOTCHING THREE

CTV IS THE EXCLUSIVE HOME TO THE 2025 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, AIRING LIVE AT 8 P.M. ET ON CTV, AND STREAMING ON CTV.CA AND THE CTV APP

VISIT CTV.CA TO CONFIRM LOCAL BROADCAST TIMES

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is thrilled to reveal the official nominees for the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD. Hosted by comedian, actor, and cultural icon Tom Green , the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD will broadcast live on September 13 from Prospera Place, marking the show's first-ever stop in Kelowna. CTV is the exclusive home of Canada's biggest night in country music, on Saturday, September 13, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app and streams next day on Crave. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

Topping this year's nominations with six nods each are Josh Ross (Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Male Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year) and Cameron Whitcomb (Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by Birkenstock, Male Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, Single of the Year), while Brett Kissel (Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Male Artist of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year) and Owen Riegling (Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, Single of the Year) each earn five.

Celebrating four nominations is Jade Eagleson (Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Male Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year), with Madeline Merlo (Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, Musical Collaboration of the Year), Tyler Joe Miller (Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Male Artist of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year), MacKenzie Porter (Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Female Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year), The Reklaws (Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Group or Duo of the Year, Single of the Year presented by SOCAN), and Sacha (Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by Birkenstock, Female Artist of the Year, Video of the Year) boasting three apiece.

New to the 2025 CCMA Awards program, the Francophone Artist of the Year award will be presented to a Francophone act (solo, duo, or group) that has demonstrated exceptional achievements within the current eligibility period. This year's nominees are Francis Degrandpré , Fred Dionne , Sara Dufour , Vince Lemire , and Salebarbes .

Country music fans across Canada can help choose the winner for the Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by Birkenstock (Noeline Hoffman, Zach McPhee, Sacha, Tony Stevens, Cameron Whitcomb) and the Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light (Jade Eagleson, High Valley, Brett Kissel, Tyler Joe Miller, MacKenzie Porter, The Reklaws, Owen Riegling, Josh Ross, Dallas Smith, Cameron Whitcomb) by casting their vote at ccma.org/fanvoting .

Country Music Week 2025 kicks off in Kelowna on Wednesday, September 10, offering fans the unique opportunity to celebrate the magic of country music and the genre's brightest homegrown stars, all culminating with the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD on September 13, featuring performances from Madeline Merlo and Tyler Joe Miller , Sacha and Restless Road , Dallas Smith and Alexandra Kay , Thelma & James , and Cameron Whitcomb , with more exciting announcements to come.

Country Music Week 2025 is made possible with the support of the Government of British Columbia, Creative BC, Tourism Kelowna, the City of Kelowna, and the 2025 Host Committee. With CTV as the exclusive broadcast partner for the 43rd annual CCMA Awards presented by TD, Bell Media will deliver extensive multi-platform coverage and content across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada's PURE COUNTRY.

For more CCMA news, follow along on Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube or visit www.ccma.org .

Click Here For The Full List Of The 2025 CCMA Award Nominees

Click Here For 2025 CCMA Award Nominee Graphics and the Nom Day Toolkit

Media Accreditation for Country Music Week 2025 and the 2025 CCMA Awards presented by TD is now open - apply HERE .

About The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA® is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's most-watched broadcaster and has been #1 for the past 24 years in a row. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast networks and streaming from CTV.ca and the CTV app; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Wild Channel, CTV Nature Channel, and CTV Speed Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies. CTV also features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. Bell Media's suite of specialty channels also includes USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, Much, and E!. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Creative BC

Creative BC is an independent non-profit society created and supported by the Province to sustain and help grow British Columbia's creative industries: motion picture, interactive and digital media, music and sound recording, and magazine and book publishing. The organization delivers a wide range of programs and services with a mandate to expand B.C.'s creative economy. These activities include: administration of the provincial government's motion picture tax credit programs; delivery of program funding and export marketing support for the sector; and provincial film commission services. Combined, these activities serve to attract inward investment and market B.C. as a partner and destination of choice for domestic and international content creation. The agency acts as an industry catalyst and ambassador to help B.C.'s creative sector reach its economic, social, environmental, and creative potential both at home and globally.

About Tourism Kelowna

Located on the traditional, unceded territory of the syilx Okanagan People, Tourism Kelowna is the Destination Marketing & Management Organization (DMO) for Kelowna and the Central Okanagan – one of Canada's fastest-growing metropolitan regions. Kelowna is a city shaped by collaboration, creativity, and a deep connection to the land. Known for its natural beauty and entrepreneurial spirit, the region brings together cultural vibrancy, four-season outdoor adventure, and a thriving food, wine, and craft beverage scene - offering rich, immersive experiences that invite visitors to slow down, connect, and savour the essence of the Okanagan. As a community, we champion sustainability, diversity, and thoughtful growth, investing in a resilient tourism industry that contributes 2.4 billion in economic impact to support local business and enrich the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. www.tourismkelowna.com.

