Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to kick off one year from today

Below are statements from members of the Canadian Paralympic community to mark the one-year out occasion:

Stephanie Dixon, chef de mission of the Lima 2019 Canadian Parapan Am Team and Tokyo 2020 Canadian Paralympic Team: "I can't believe we are only one year away now from Tokyo 2020 and I can't wait! It's really special to be able to mark the occasion here at the Parapan Am Games in Lima, because it really brings home what a special feeling it is to represent your country on such a big international stage, and these Games are a significant stepping stone to Tokyo. The Paralympic Games are the pinnacle for Para athletes, and I know how important the next year is to make sure they can perform their best in Tokyo. Canada will be behind them every step of the way!"

Aurelie Rivard, Tokyo 2020 hopeful, Para swimming + 3-time Rio 2016 gold medallist: "I am really happy that we are finally one year to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. This will really be an exciting year as we start the home stretch towards the ultimate sporting event. The excitement of this year will bring to light all the work that we have accomplished over the past few years."

Brent Lakatos, Tokyo 2020 hopeful, Para athletics + 7-time Paralympic medallist: "I am looking forward to the frenzy and excitement of racing, preparing, eating, warming up, essentially all things that come with racing and make up the best two weeks every four years. These will almost certainly be my last Games, and I am looking to go out with a bang, competing in every event from 100-metres to marathon. It is always special to represent Canada and make my family and friends proud."

Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee: "Tokyo 2020 is going to be a spectacular Games and we know the Canadian Paralympic Team will be ready for a strong performance. We wish all of our athletes the best of luck over the next year as they work hard to prepare for Tokyo, and we will be cheering them on."

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport: "The one-year countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games has officially begun! The entire country is looking forward to cheering on our Canadian athletes, who have been working tirelessly to prepare for the Games. We are so proud of their hard work, determination and talent, and we can't wait to watch them represent our country!"

Chris Wilson, executive director, Sports and Olympics, CBC: "CBC/Radio-Canada is proud to be Canada's Paralympic Network, and we look forward to sharing the journeys of our Para athletes with Canadians in the coming year and culminating at Tokyo 2020. CBC Sports' ongoing coverage of Para sports in the years between Games, in partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee, ensures our audiences know these athletes before they reach the top of the podium."

Martin Richard, executive director of Communications and Brand, Canadian Paralympic Committee: "We are so excited to be just one year away from Tokyo 2020 and can't wait to increase our coverage from the past three Paralympic Games to include groundbreaking primetime coverage. We are thankful for the support of our three major broadcast sponsors Petro-Canada, Toyota, and Canadian Tire, as well as our media consortium partners, to help bring even more stories of our Paralympians back to Canada."

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will run August 25 to September 6, 2020, with medals to be awarded in 22 sports. Tokyo will become the first city to host the Paralympic Games twice following the 1964 event. Approximately 4,400 athletes will compete at Tokyo 2020.

