Tokyo 2020 Day 2 Preview: Canadian men's team starts wheelchair basketball campaign

Rio 2016 multi-medallist Tristen Chernove in pursuit at the velodrome

Paralympic medallists Katarina Roxon and Nicolas-Guy Turbide at the pool

Preliminary play continues in wheelchair rugby and goalball

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - After opening the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a strong two-podium performance, Canada will be looking for more hardware on day two. Canada will be represented in six sports on Thursday August 26, with medals awarded in Para swimming, Para cycling, and wheelchair fencing, and preliminary round action continuing in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and goalball.

Two of Canada's Rio 2016 medallists in the pool will hit the starting blocks for their first races of Tokyo 2020 – Paralympic champion Katarina Roxon ( Kippens, NL ) and bronze medallist Nicolas-Guy Turbide ( Quebec City, QC ). Both will be racing the same events in which they captured those medals five years ago. Heats for Turbide in the men's 100m backstroke S13 take place at 10:38 a.m. JST / 9:38 p.m. ET (Wednesday) while Roxon will be in the women's 100m breaststroke SB8 at 11:01 a.m. JST / 10:01 p.m. ET (Wednesday). At the 2019 world championships, Turbide and Roxon each picked up a silver in these races. Finals will start at 5 p.m. JST / 4 a.m. ET .

Other swimmers at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre are Matthew Cabraja ( Brampton, ON ), racing in the men's 400m freestyle S11 heats at 9:55 a.m. JST ( 8:55 p.m. ET Wednesday ), his first-ever Paralympic appearance, and James Leroux ( Repentigny, QC ), who is direct to the men's 100m breaststroke SB9 final, taking place at 6:38 p.m. JST / 5:38 a.m. ET .



After a close opening defeat, Canada's wheelchair rugby team looks to get its first win in group play against their American rivals at 11:30 a.m. JST / 10:30 p.m. (Wednesday). The United States were silver medallists at the last Paralympic Games.



Para cyclist Tristen Chernove ( Cranbrook, BC ) takes his turn in the track individual pursuit, an event in which he won a silver medal five years ago. A triple medallist in Rio with one of each colour, Chernove will compete in C1 qualifying at 10:30 a.m. JST / 9:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday).



Canada will take on Spain in its first game of the men's wheelchair basketball tournament at 11:15 a.m. JST / 10:15 p.m. (Wednesday). Silver medallists at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, Canada finished 11 th at the Rio Games.





will take on in its first game of the men's wheelchair basketball tournament at JST / (Wednesday). Silver medallists at the 2019 Parapan Am Games, finished 11 at the Rio Games. Canada will be looking for its first win in women's goalball after an opening loss. The team continues round-robin action versus Israel at 8:30 p.m. JST / 7:30 a.m. ET .





will be looking for its first win in women's goalball after an opening loss. The team continues round-robin action versus at JST / . In wheelchair fencing, it will be the epee tournament, with Canadians Pierre Mainville ( St-Colomban, QC ) and Ryan Rousell ( Saskatoon, SK ) set to see action in the men's A and B categories, respectively. Pool play begins at 9 a.m. JST / 8 p.m. ET (Wednesday).

About the Canadian Paralympic Team: Canada is represented by 128 athletes competing in 18 sports at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, taking place August 24 to September 5.

