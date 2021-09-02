Four athletes are set for individual events at Tokyo's national stadium on Friday, with Canada also on the starting blocks for the 4x100m universal relay.

Amy Watt (Victoria, BC) is up first. She is making her Paralympic debut for Canada, having competed for USA at Rio 2016. Her event is the women's T47 long jump starting at 9:35 a.m. JST / 8:35 ET (Thursday night).

Back on the track, Thomas Normandeau (Peace River, AB) will be making his first Paralympic appearance in the men's T47 400m heats at 10:38 a.m. JST / 9:38 p.m. ET (Thursday night) while Austin Smeenk (Oakville, ON) is in the men's T34 800m heats at 11:29 a.m. JST / 10:29 p.m. ET (Thursday night). He was seventh earlier in the Games in the 100m distance. Should either Normandeau or Smeenk advance, the finals would take place the same day.

Marissa Papaconstantinou (Toronto, ON) is set for at least two races on the day. She will first line up for the 4x100m universal relay heats at 12:36 p.m. JST / 11:36 p.m. ET (Thursday night). Joining her will be teammates Austin Ingram (Petawawa, ON), Zachary Gingras (Markham, ON), and Jessica Frotten (Whitehorse, YT). Gingras won a bronze medal earlier in the Games in the men's T38 400m, his first Paralympic medal.

Next, Papaconstantinou will compete in the women's T64 100m final at 7:14 p.m. JST / 6:14 a.m. ET.

Should Canada advance to the relay final, it will also take place on Friday, at 9:17 p.m. JST / 8:17 a.m. ET.

Para Swimming

Friday marks the last day of swimming at the Paralympic Games, and it will be a busy one for Canada. Eight athletes are set to race, including five-time Tokyo medallist Aurélie Rivard (St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC). She will line up for the women's 200m individual medley SM10 heats at 9:14 a.m. JST / 8:14 p.m. ET (Thursday night). The 25-year-old was a silver medallist in this event at Rio 2016. The final will take place at 5:07 p.m. JST / 4:07 a.m.

Also set for the heats in the Tokyo morning are Alec Elliot (Kitchener, ON), Shelby Newkirk (Saskatoon, SK), Danielle Dorris (Moncton, NB), Camille Bérubé (Gatineau, QC), Tammy Cunnington (Red Deer, AB), and Matthew Cabraja (Brampton, ON).

Morgan Bird (Calgary, AB) is straight into the final of the women's 100m butterfly S8 at 5:37 p.m. JST / 4:37 a.m. ET.

Sitting Volleyball

Canada is making its first appearance in a Paralympic semifinal in the sport of sitting volleyball, with the women's squad set to take on China at 8:30 p.m. JST / 7:30 a.m. ET. The Chinese, silver medallists at Rio 2016, are currently undefeated at the tournament so far with a 3-0 record through the group stage while Canada went 2-1. At the Games five years ago, the Canadians finished seventh.

Para Canoe

On competition day two of three for Para canoe in Tokyo, Brianna Hennessy (Ottawa, ON) is the only Canadian in action. She will be in the va'a boat and is set for the women's VL2 200m semifinal at 9:51 a.m. JST / 8:51 p.m. (Thursday night). A top three finish would qualify her for the final later in the morning.

Para Badminton

Para badminton player Olivia Meier (Winnipeg, MB) will conclude group play in the women's SL4 category. Looking to finish her first Paralympic Games strong after going 0-2 on day one of play, she will face off against Aussie Caitlin Dransfield at 6:40 p.m. JST / 5:40 a.m. ET.

Boccia

Canada's BC4 pairs team of Iulian Ciobanu (Montreal), Marco Dispaltro (Montreal), and Alison Levine (Montreal) is set for its final two matches in pool play. Heading into the day with a 1-1 record, the Canadians will first take on Great Britain at 11:15 a.m. JST / 10:15 p.m. ET (Thursday night) followed by Slovakia at 4:10 p.m. JST / 3:10 a.m. ET. A top two finish in their group at the end of the day would secure them a place in the semifinals.

Wheelchair Basketball

Both of Canada's women's and men's wheelchair basketball teams will wrap up their tournament on Friday.

First up, the men will take on Germany for the chance at a seventh-place finish at 12:30 p.m. JST / 11:30 p.m. ET (Thursday night). Regardless of the result, Canada has improved upon its Rio 2016 11th-place performance.

The Canadian women will then face Japan at 3 p.m. JST / 2 a.m. ET in the 5/6 classification game. A victory would match the team's result from Rio 2016. In the round-robin, Canada defeated Japan by a score of 61-35.

