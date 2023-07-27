TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Voting locations in Kanata—Carleton and Scarborough—Guildwood are open today from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time). Unofficial results will be available after 9 PM (Eastern Time) at elections.on.ca.

Canadian citizens residing in Kanata—Carleton and Scarborough—Guildwood who are at least 18 years old are eligible to vote.

Voters who received their voter information card can bring this card and one piece of ID showing their name to receive a ballot. Voters without a voter information card can still vote with an accepted piece of ID showing both their name and address.

Voters are encouraged to check their voting location before they go to vote by entering their postal code in Voter Information Service at elections.on.ca, by downloading the Elections Ontario app or by consulting their voter information card.

For information on when and where to vote, examples of accepted ID, and a complete list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Quick Facts

A blackout on political advertising remains in effect until 11:59 PM (Eastern Time) today.

today. The publication of election surveys that have not previously been made public is prohibited until 9 PM (Eastern Time) today.­

Instructions for Members of the Media

Cameras are prohibited in voting locations unless a candidate is voting. Arrangements for media coverage of candidate votes must be made in advance with the returning office. No one else may vote while the media is present. For more information, visit elections.on.ca.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

