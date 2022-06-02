TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - It's election day in Ontario and voting locations are open from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time). Unofficial results will be available at elections.on.ca after polls have closed.

To be eligible to vote, voters must be Canadian citizens residing in Ontario who are 18 years of age or older today.

Voters are encouraged to check the location of their voting location before they go to vote by entering their postal code in Voter Information Service on elections.on.ca, by downloading the Elections Ontario app or by consulting their voter information card.

For those who have applied to vote by mail, a reminder that voters can return their completed kit in person to their returning office by no later than 6 PM (Eastern Time) today.

Here's what Elections Ontario is doing to keep voters safe:

Masking is optional but hand sanitizer and masks will be available to staff and voters when they arrive at a voting location.

High-touch surfaces will be disinfected throughout the day.

Voters will be asked to physically distance while inside the voting location.

Plexiglass barriers will be in place between election officials and voters.

Curbside voting will be available for voters experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

"Polls are open across the province today and election officials are ready to help make voting safe and easy for all Ontarians. I encourage all voters who haven't yet cast a ballot to come out and vote in Ontario's 43rd general election."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Voters must vote at their assigned voting location from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

. Voters can use assistive voting technology at their returning office by appointment.

A political advertising blackout is in effect.

Previously unpublished election surveys may not be released until 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

