TORONTO, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited (TMX Group or the Company) today announced that its board of directors and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) have approved the voluntary delisting of the Company's non-convertible Series D, E and F Debentures from TSX. In making the decision to delist, the Company considered, among other things, the fact that secondary market trading in Canadian non-convertible corporate bonds occurs predominantly via over-the-counter markets (OTC), and this decision allows our fixed income investors access to the deepest pool of liquidity. The total value of the Canadian corporate bond market is estimated at approximately $527 billion, according to the FTSE Canada Corporate Bond Index. Originally listed in July 2021, TMX Group's Series D, E and F Debentures have traded less than $20 million in aggregate on TSX, through the end of February 2024.

TMX Group intends to delist these debentures on or about April 26, 2024, and following delisting, they can continue to trade on the OTC markets. Neither the TSX nor the terms of the trust indenture under which these debentures were issued require the Company to obtain approval from debenture holders prior to delisting them from TSX.

The delisting impacts the following TMX Group debentures:

Series D (TSX: X.DB.A): $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.997% Series D Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 11, 2024 ;

aggregate principal amount of 2.997% Series D Senior Unsecured Debentures due ; Series E (TSX: X.DB.B): $200 million aggregate principal amount of 3.779% Series E Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 5, 2028 ; and

aggregate principal amount of 3.779% Series E Senior Unsecured Debentures due ; and Series F (TSX: X.DB.C): $250 million aggregate principal amount of 2.016% Series F Senior Unsecured Debentures due February 12, 2031 .

TMX Group series G, H and I debentures, issued in February 2024, are not listed on TSX and continue to trade OTC.

