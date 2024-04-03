TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - March 2024 Français

TMX Group Limited

Apr 03, 2024, 13:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced March 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

March 2024

February 2024

March 2023

Volume                                                                

11,262,240,687

9,762,103,319

13,617,881,055

Value

$256,194,352,479

$219,032,511,606

$301,015,057,606

Transactions

19,935,392

19,657,176

28,649,257




Daily Averages


Volume

563.1 million

488.1 million

592.1 million

Value

$12,809.7 million

$10,951.6 million

$13,087.6 million

Transactions

996,770

982,859

1,245,620

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                                

31,202,266,152

35,994,793,521

-13.3

Value

$697,646,942,376

$752,558,498,582

-7.3

Transactions

59,626,242

72,639,662

-17.9




Daily Averages


Volume

503.3 million

571.3 million

-11.9

Value

$11,252.4 million

$11,945.4 million

-5.8

Transactions

961,714

1,153,011

-16.6

Toronto Stock Exchange

March 2024

February 2024

March 2023

Volume                                                                

7,536,258,689

6,506,757,620

9,631,401,099

Value

$240,970,185,664

$202,854,053,583

$283,101,026,566

Transactions

17,617,402

17,309,874

25,679,057

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

22,167.03

21,363.61

20,099.89




Daily Averages


Volume

376.8 million

325.3 million

418.8 million

Value

$12,048.5 million

$10,142.7 million

$12,308.7 million

Transactions

880,870

865,494

1,116,481

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume                                                                

20,449,217,218

24,396,402,015

-16.2

Value

$650,166,235,551

$708,101,501,125

-8.2

Transactions

52,490,011

65,008,463

-19.3




Daily Averages


Volume

329.8 million

387.2 million

-14.8

Value

$10,486.6 million

$11,239.7 million

-6.7

Transactions

846,613

1,031,880

-18.0

TSX Venture Exchange*

March 2024

February 2024

March 2023

Volume                                                                

2,666,225,253

2,318,692,951

2,845,352,425

Value

$1,050,230,160

$1,033,090,040

$1,583,282,606

Transactions

631,875

584,681

835,781

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

563.39

560.11

634.18




Daily Averages


Volume

133.3 million

115.9 million

123.7 million

Value

$52.5 million

$51.7 million

$68.8 million

Transactions

31,594

29,234

36,338

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                                

7,678,596,264

8,477,968,637

-9.4

Value

$3,215,138,201

$4,278,006,035

-24.8

Transactions

1,902,521

2,407,794

-21.0




Daily Averages


Volume

123.8 million

134.6 million

-8.0

Value

$51.9 million

$67.9 million

-23.6

Transactions

30,686

38,219

-19.7

TSX Alpha Exchange

March 2024

February 2024

March 2023

Volume                                                                

1,056,260,883

934,560,052

1,141,127,531

Value

$14,067,456,696

$15,076,313,045

$16,330,748,434

Transactions

1,668,538

1,749,588

2,134,419




Daily Averages


Volume

52.8 million

46.7 million

49.6 million

Value

$703.4 million

$753.8 million

$710.0 million

Transactions

83,427

87,479

92,801

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                                

3,066,476,934

3,120,422,869

-1.7

Value

$44,023,706,372

$40,178,991,422

+9.6

Transactions

5,190,880

5,223,405

-0.6




Daily Averages


Volume

49.5 million

49.5 million

-0.1

Value

$710.1 million

$637.8 million

+11.3

Transactions

83,724

82,911

+1.0

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK**

March 2024

February 2024

March 2023

Volume                                                 

3,495,862

2,092,696

N/A

Value

$106,479,959

$69,054,938

Transactions

17,577

13,033




Daily Averages


Volume

0.2 million

0.1 million

N/A

Value

$5.3 million

$3.5 million

Transactions

879

652

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change 

Volume                                                             

7,975,736

N/A

N/A

Value

$241,862,252

Transactions

42,830





Daily Averages


Volume

0.1 million

N/A

N/A

Value

$3.9 million

Transactions

691

Montreal Exchange

March 2024

February 2024

March 2023

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,933,451

15,047,268

18,417,504

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,617,340

16,178,362

13,445,987

Year-to-date Statistics

2024

2023

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

43,770,958

45,061,575

-2.9

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,617,340

13,445,987

+16.1

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

All figures are as of March 31, 2024.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

All figures are as of March 31, 2024.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

