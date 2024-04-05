Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2024.

TSX welcomed four new issuers in March 2024, compared with 11 in the previous month and two in March 2023. The new listings were four exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in March 2024 decreased 92% compared to the previous month, and were down 79% compared to March 2023. The total number of financings in March 2024 was 18, compared with 32 the previous month and 30 in March 2023.

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in March 2024, compared with three in the previous month and seven in March 2023. The new listings were five mining companies, one technology company and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in March 2024 increased 17% compared to the previous month, but were down 20% compared to March 2023. There were 71 financings in March 2024, compared with 86 in the previous month and 106 in March 2023.

Toronto Stock Exchange



March 2024 February 2024 March 2023 Issuers Listed 1,790 1,815 1,798 New Issuers Listed 4 11 2 IPOs 4 7 1 Graduates from TSXV 0 3 1 Issues Listed 2,457 2,483 2,475 IPO Financings Raised $7,216,880 $59,265,889 $150,008,000 Secondary Financings Raised $233,369,809 $2,807,980,916 $815,693,092 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $2,502,200 $166,000,000 Total Financings Raised $240,586,689 $2,869,749,005 $1,131,701,092 Total Number of Financings 18 32 30 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,407,856,569,728 $4,246,449,548,081 $4,021,633,630,681

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 24 31 -22.6 IPOs 19 26 -26.9 Graduates from TSXV 4 4 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $83,277,837 $260,019,041 -68.0 Secondary Financings Raised $3,210,669,876 $1,419,724,997 +126.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $34,114,500 $267,500,000 -87.2 Total Financings Raised $3,328,062,213 $1,947,244,038 +70.9 Total Number of Financings 81 104 -22.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,407,856,569,728 $4,021,633,630,681 +9.6

TSX Venture Exchange **



March 2024 February 2024 March 2023 Issuers Listed 1,900 1,895 1,916 New Issuers Listed 7 3 7 IPOs 2 2 4 Graduates to TSX 0 3 1 Issues Listed 1,978 1,976 2,020 IPO Financings Raised $1,200,000 $550,000 $1,960,050 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $53,397,381 $14,246,776 $103,428,032 Supplemental Financings Raised $276,333,157 $267,430,014 $307,630,696 Total Financings Raised $330,930,538 $282,226,790 $413,018,778 Total Number of Financings 71 86 106 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,091,355,805 $68,063,950,271 $77,986,051,312

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 17 15 +13.3 IPOs 7 11 -36.4 Graduates to TSX 4 4 0.0 IPO Financings Raised $2,426,100 $5,571,000 -56.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $133,833,902 $417,367,550 -67.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $828,813,765 $828,498,470 0.0 Total Financings Raised $965,073,767 $1,251,437,020 -22.9 Total Number of Financings 281 336 -16.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $70,091,355,805 $77,986,051,312 -10.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF ZGLH BMO Gold Bullion ETF ZGLD Evolve Artificial Intelligence Fund ARTI Evovest Global Equity ETF EVO

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Atha Energy Corp. SASK Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. COS Hypercharge Networks Corp. HC Kubera Gold Corp. KBRA Sitka Gold Corp. SIG Tokens.com Corp. COIN Valleyview Resources Ltd. VVR

