Nation reacquires lands at the tiskwat paper mill site

TLA'AMIN TERRITORY, BC and RICHMOND, BC, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Domtar (formerly Paper Excellence) and Tla'amin Nation have reached an historic agreement for the Nation to reacquire a substantial portion of the lands at the tiskwat paper mill site in Powell River, British Columbia. The two parties signed the agreement at a ceremony on Tla'amin Territory.

tiskwat was a large and important village site that holds both historical and contemporary significance for the Tla'amin people.

Photo 1. Tla’amin Nation and Domtar sign the tiskwat land agreement in Powell River, BC. From left to right: Elsie Paul, Tla’amin Elder; Hegus John Hackett, Tla’amin Nation; Richard Tremblay, President, Pulp and Tissue, Domtar; and Lana Wilhelm, Director, Indigenous Relations, Domtar. The agreement sees a significant portion of the tiskwat paper mill site lands returning to the Tla’amin Nation. (CNW Group/Domtar) Photo 2. Tla’amin Nation and Domtar sign the tiskwat land agreement in Powell River, BC. Domtar’s Pulp and Tissue President Richard Tremblay (left) and Tla’amin’s Hegus John Hackett. The agreement sees a significant portion of the tiskwat paper mill site lands returning to the Tla’amin Nation. (CNW Group/Domtar) Tla’amin Nation Logo (CNW Group/Domtar)

The agreement is the result of years of work and commitment by both parties who overcame initial apprehensions to develop trust and work together in the spirit of collaboration and cooperation. That work began with the renaming of the mill site in 2021 to tiskwat and continued in a mutually respectful way to reach today's agreement.

The agreement honours both the historic significance and future potential of the lands. The reacquired lands primarily front the river and ocean and are among the least industrialized areas at tiskwat. Tla'amin Nation will manage portions of the land for cultural and environmental values while developing the more industrialized lands to spur regional economic growth.

While a large portion of the former mill site will be acquired by the Tla'amin Nation, a segment of land will be sold by Domtar to one or more third parties that will engage in industrial redevelopment. This will ensure that these lands will also continue to create economic benefits for the broader community well into the future.

Hegus John Hackett, Tla'amin Nation:

"We want to thank our ancestors who never gave up on tiskwat. Your strength has guided our hands in this work. We also recognize Domtar's commitment to staying the course with us when negotiations got tough. Reconnecting with this place—once the original commercial hub of our territory, a center of trade and prosperity for thousands of years—is deeply emotional. We look forward to once again exercising our responsibilities to these lands."

Richard Tremblay , President of Pulp and Tissue, Domtar:

"Our journey with the Tla'amin Nation is an important one in the history of our company. The path we have walked together shows that when you take the time to build trusted relationships and get things right, the extraordinary becomes possible. We are proud of this agreement as a tangible demonstration of our commitment to a reconciliation-centered approach to engaging with Indigenous communities."

Dillon Johnson , Executive Councillor, Tla'amin Nation:

"tiskwat is a very special place that has sustained Tla'amin people since time immemorial and we always knew it would come back to us. Today's agreement marks a new chapter not only for Tla'amin but for the entire regional economy. We look to make the most of this opportunity for present and future generations to come."

Lana Wilhelm , Director of Indigenous Relations, Domtar:

"I raise my hands in deep respect for the Tla'amin Executive Council and their staff for their incredible work in negotiating this generational acquisition. Equally, I'm very proud to be working with colleagues and leadership at Domtar who had the integrity to do the right thing with this site. It has not been a journey without challenges, but what an inspiring one it is when everyone paddles in the same direction."

Honourable Christine Boyle , Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Province of British Columbia :

"Congratulations to the leadership of Tla'amin Nation and Domtar on this agreement, reached through complex and collaborative discussions, on the path forward for the tiskʷat site. As a partner in the Tla'amin Treaty and the yiχmɛtštəm tiskʷat (which translates to 'we are going to take care of tiskʷat') MOU, the Province recognizes tiskʷat as an important Tla'amin settlement site and is committed to further collaborative planning related to site acquisition, stewardship and economic development. This agreement is a positive example of reconciliation in action and ensures all parties can continue exploring a shared vision for the site, one which benefits the whole community."

Honourable Randene Neill , Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Province of British Columbia :

"Today is about celebrating an important milestone and opportunity for the tiskʷat site, the Tla'amin Nation, Domtar and the entire community. The agreement represents a positive step forward for reconciliation. One which reaffirms and recognizes tiskʷat as the Tla'amin's ancestral home. Today's announcement is not just a welcome home for Tla'amin Nation. It's also an exciting new beginning for tiskʷat, the Tla'amin and the entire community."

About Tla'amin Nation

The Tla'amin Nation is a self-governing modern treaty nation with significant land holdings in the qathet region on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast. The Tla'amin Treaty with Canada and British Columbia came into force in 2016. Tla'amin people have occupied the region for millennia, stewarding the land and sea in accordance with Tla'amin law and respect for the natural world. To learn more, please visit www.tlaaminnation.com/.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of about 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 9.1 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and approximately 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence, Domtar and Resolute Forest Products.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering sustainable, high-quality and cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is committed to turning sustainable wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.

Images and video will be available here.

SOURCE Domtar

Media Contacts: Tla'amin Nation, Davis McKenzie, [email protected]; Domtar, Simone Abt, 604-512-8714, [email protected]