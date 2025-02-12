Investment of $135,000 in First 30x30 Canada program contributes to conservation commitments

FORT MILL, SC, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Domtar Corporation has announced an investment of $135,000 as a funder of First 30x30 Canada, a program focused on supporting Indigenous-led conservation projects in Canada. Through the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, more than 190 countries have committed to protect 30% of their lands and waters by 2030 ("30x30"). To meet Canada's conservation goals, Indigenous-led conservation is vital.

Domtar is an early investor in the First 30x30 program.

"Domtar has long been a leader in sustainability, and we, alongside our owner Jackson Wijaya, are committed to forging partnerships that explore nature-based solutions to address climate challenges while delivering social benefits, particularly for Indigenous Nations," said Sabrina de Branco, Domtar's global chief sustainability officer.

First 30x30 Canada projects will primarily focus on Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas (IPCAs), which are lands and waters that Indigenous Nations identify for conservation.

"It's exciting that Domtar is one of the first companies to join such an important initiative for the protection and restoration of over 100 IPCAs across Canada," de Branco added.

Indigenous governments across Canada have proposed over 100 IPCAs, including forested areas.

"Indigenous-led conservation initiatives are vital to protecting culturally and ecologically significant lands within Indigenous territories, as they recognize Indigenous Nations' rights to lead the establishment of protected areas," said Lana Wilhelm, Domtar's director of Indigenous Relations. "By applying the deep knowledge held by Indigenous people, these projects align with Domtar's commitment to sustainable and collaborative resource management, which is at the heart of our operations."

"For so many Indigenous Nations, forests are interwoven into our culture, our livelihoods, our foodways, our economies and our identities," said Steven Nitah, managing director of Nature for Justice Canada. "We are grateful for Domtar's leadership in the forest products sector and its support for our program as an avenue to invest in Indigenous Nations and the landscapes that our Nations protect and manage."

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of roughly 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual capacity of 9.1 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue annually, and has an annual production capacity of about 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence Canada Holdings Corporation, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products, and is owned by investor Jackson Wijaya.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering sustainable, high-quality and cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is committed to turning sustainable wood fiber into everyday essential products. Domtar's principal executive office is located in Fort Mill, South Carolina. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.

About First 30x30 Canada

The First 30x30 Canada program supports Indigenous-led conservation to protect 30% of Canada's lands and waters by 2030. The program focuses on advancing nature-based solutions that combat climate change, restore ecosystems and promote Indigenous sovereignty. First 30x30 is a partnership led by Nature for Justice, IISAAK OLAM Foundation and Nature Focus. For more information, visit www.first30x30.earth.

Media Contact: Jennifer Johnson, Vice President, Global Communications, 949-278-5537, [email protected]