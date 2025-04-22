RICHMOND, BC, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Domtar, a leading North American manufacturer of diversified forest products, has been recognized among the "Private 25 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World" by Corporate Knights, a leading sustainable economy media and research organization.

Global companies with at least $1 billion in sales and disclosed their greenhouse gas emissions were included in assessments of 12 sustainability indicators.

Private 25 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World - Corporate Knights (CNW Group/Domtar)

The recognition comes ahead of Domtar's Sustainability Strategy launch on May 6.

"It is a fantastic honor to be recognized during Earth Week as a global corporate citizen. Sustainability and responsible forest management are core to our operations," said Sabrina de Branco, Global Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our commitment to meeting or exceeding leading practices has always been, and always will be, crucial to Domtar."

"Sustainability is woven into every aspect of our business, underscoring our commitments to customers, communities and employees," added Steve Henry, President, Paper & Packaging and member of Domtar's Management Board.

Throughout the past 20 years, Corporate Knights has recognized Domtar and its legacy companies, including Paper Excellence and Catalyst Paper, with many distinctions for advancing a sustainable economy.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of nearly 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 9.1 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and approximately 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence, Domtar and Resolute Forest Products.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering sustainable, high-quality and cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is committed to turning sustainable wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.

SOURCE Domtar

Media Contact: Gavin Hamilton, Manager, External Communications, 803-578-2111, [email protected]