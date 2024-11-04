Tipping point: New Survey Finds More Canadians Have Seen a YouTube Video About the World Wars Than Have Met a Veteran of Those Wars

Canadians can visit MyPoppy.ca to get their own Digital Poppy to support Canadian Veterans. Post this

Veterans Affairs Canada estimates that there are fewer than 10,000 Veterans of the Second World War and the Korean War remaining. Predictably, Gen X (47%) and Boomers (50%) were more likely to have met a Veteran than younger generations, with Atlantic Canadians most likely to have met a Veteran (61%). Notably, more 18- to 34-year-olds have played a video game about the World Wars (43%) than have met a Veteran of them (23%).

When it comes to connecting with stories about the war in any form, the survey found that men (80%) were significantly more likely to have done so than women (67%). Regionally, Albertans (84%) showed the highest engagement with war stories.

"The findings of this survey are a stark reminder. We must foster a deep connection to our nation's history as there are fewer and fewer personal connections to be made," said Katherine Dudtschak, President and CEO, HomeEquity Bank. "At HomeEquity Bank, we believe in the power of stories. Our Veterans' experiences are a vital part of our national fabric, and we're committed to helping Canadians of all ages engage with them meaningfully."

This survey comes as the Legion National Foundation's Digital Poppy fundraising campaign kicks off its 2024 season. The Digital Poppy program supports the well-being and quality of life of Canada's nearly half-a-million Veterans and their families. Donations serve a dual mandate – improving the lives of Veterans by ensuring access to mental and physical health services, housing, community and more; and fostering pathways for connection with younger generations through remembrance education that sparks meaningful conversations and gratitude.

In response to the survey findings, HomeEquity Bank is launching its "Meeting with the Past" campaign with creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo. This innovative initiative uses today's online calendar technology to contrast our seemingly hectic modern lives with the profound sacrifices made by Veterans. Through meeting invites, participants connect with impactful stories from the past, exploring the courage and resilience of those who fought on the front lines.

"With Remembrance Day falling on a Monday this year, we asked Canadians if they'd ever experienced the 'Sunday Scaries'—where you're anxious about the week ahead on Sunday night—and nearly 60 per cent had experienced the phenomenon," said Vivianne Gauci, CMO, HomeEquity Bank. "With so many of us having experienced this, it is a good moment to think about what our Veterans were going through and their levels of stress and anxiety."

"We appreciate HomeEquity Bank and its ongoing efforts to advance the tradition of Remembrance as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2024 Digital Poppy Campaign" said Thomas Irvine, Chair Legion National Foundation. "Through the Meeting with the Past initiative, we are inviting Canadians to embark on a journey of meaningful reflection through meeting invites that underscore the profound sacrifices and harsh realities our Veterans faced in times of conflict. In honour of these contributions, all are encouraged to make a donation of a Digital Poppy in honour of the Fallen."

The campaign will run through Remembrance Day. Canadians can visit MyPoppy.ca to get their own Digital Poppy to support Canadian Veterans. All donations receive an instant tax receipt.

