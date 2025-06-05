HomeEquity Bank launches powerful new series featuring real Customers and their inspiring stories of living 55 & Better!

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - In celebration of Ontario Seniors Month, HomeEquity Bank is proud to launch a new series featuring real customers sharing their personal stories of the powerful impact of choosing a CHIP Reverse Mortgage. These stories, shared by the customers themselves, spotlight the very real and very human decisions aging Canadians face when it comes to aging in place.

The "55 & Better" series features video interviews and personal stories of Canadians who have tapped into the equity and savings in their home and transformed the way they live in their retirement years. From managing rising costs, to starting a living legacy for family, to taking a dream vacation, these HomeEquity Bank clients are living the lives they envisioned and sharing their impactful experiences.

"Speaking to our customers directly helps me connect more deeply to our purpose. For so many Canadians 55 and better, their home isn't simply a place to live. It represents the life they've built, and their desire to maintain their empowerment, dignity, and independence as they age – which is exactly our purpose at HomeEquity Bank. Their home is the foundation of their dreams for their future," says Katherine Dudtschak, President and CEO of HomeEquity Bank. "These stories shine a light on the proactive, confident choices our clients are making to create peace of mind and realize the vision they have for their golden years. These are powerful, personal stories of people who are charting their own paths forward, without compromise. It's a privilege to share them."

Click here to watch the "55 & Better" series: https://www.chip.ca/55-and-better/

Why Now?

With more Canadians than ever entering retirement age, questions about how they can be empowered to age in place with financial independence are becoming increasingly urgent. Ontario Seniors Month is a time to celebrate the contributions of older adults, and to elevate their voices and experiences. The "55 & Better" series brings forward authentic, inspiring stories about how Canadians 55+ are accessing the savings they have built in their homes, to take control of their retirement finances and live the retirement they deserve, while staying in the homes they love.

Accessing the equity and savings they have in their home is a sound financial tool available internationally, and a mainstream solution that covers the gap of limited retirement income or access to liquid capital in our golden years. Canadians do not fit the outdated stereotype of a reverse mortgage client; they are savvy, vibrant and active and are planning for life as they dreamed it. We know that almost 9 in 10 recently funded HomeEquity Bank client agree that having a CHIP Reverse Mortgage has provided them with a sense of freedom.

In-home care is another driving factor, as Canadians are looking to stay their homes rather than move to assisted living or care facilities. These personal accounts offer an inspiring and timely perspective at a time when more than 90 per cent of Canadians 45+ say they want to stay in their homes as they age.

The series launched June 5, 2025, with new stories released weekly throughout the month across digital platforms, newsletters, and social media. Viewers will meet real people who chose financial independence and dignity and discovered what it means to live the lives they want, in the homes they love thanks to HomeEquity Bank. Speaking to and staying close to our customers ensures we are continually refining the standard of excellence in serving the Canadian 55 plus demographic. Our purpose goes far beyond the reverse mortgage solution: we offer access to a lifestyle our customers have earned, through the investments they've made in their home.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 340,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca .

SOURCE HomeEquity Bank

For further information: HomeEquity Bank, Rebecca Rosenberg, Manager PR, (416) 678-3183, [email protected]