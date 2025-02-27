"By Canadian" Book Club throws the book at U.S. tariff threats

HomeEquity Bank throws its CHIPs in on "Buy Canadian" movement: offers free books to customers written by notable Canadian authors

CHIP Reverse Mortgage clients are invited to muzzle tariff uncertainty with a relaxing read

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 27th, HomeEquity Bank, provider of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage, launched a By Canadian Book Club, offering its customers free books from a curated collection of Canadian authors including Peter Mansbridge. Created as an answer to the growing desire to support Canadian businesses and voices, the giveaway presents an opportunity for HomeEquity Bank customers to support this initiative from the comfort of home.

Older Canadians are among the most frequent readers in Canada – a 2023 report from Statista highlights that 12% of those aged 65+ have read 50 or more books in the past year. By offering a diverse range of titles, HomeEquity Bank aims to promote personal fulfillment and financial control through home-grown perspectives.

"We know our customers are avid readers, and they want to support Canadian perspectives." said Yvonne Ziomecki-Fisher, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Sales at HomeEquity Bank. "The By Canadian Book Club is how we show our support for both our customers and the Canadian voices that bring people inspiration, comfort, and knowledge."

As part of the By Canadian initiative, HomeEquity Bank customers will choose from a curated list of free books authored by trusted Canadian voices. Titles were chosen with a focus on enhancing knowledge in areas that older Canadians care about like personal finance, home improvement, self-fulfillment and more. Recipients will also have the choice between a free e-book or free physical book, in line with the fact that 28% of those aged 55-64 and 18% of those 65+ have read an e-book in the past year, with a notable increase in audiobook listeners as well.

"In times of uncertainty, a captivating book can be a source of comfort and inspiration. We're excited to provide our customers with access to free Canadian literature that speaks to their interests and needs as we navigate this moment." said Katherine Dudtschak, CEO of HomeEquity Bank. "We don't stop at financial solutions for our clients; we also strive to empower them with the knowledge and resources to live life on their terms."

Canadian titles to help balance, navigate and enjoy life

Free books available as part of this initial offer include:

How Canada Works: The People Who Make Our Nation Thrive by Peter Mansbridge

by Victory Lap Retirement by Mike Drak and Jonathan Chevreau

by and Last Night of the World by Joyce Wayne

by Leading to Greatness: 5 Principles to Transform your Leadership and Build Great Teams by Jim Reid

by Jim Reid Home Run: The Reverse Mortgage Advantage by Steven Ranson and Yvonne Ziomecki-Fisher

The By Canadian Book Club offer will be available to HomeEquity Bank clients until the end of March 2025, while supplies last. For more information about this initiative and to explore the curated list of books, visit the By Canadian website.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 340,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca .

