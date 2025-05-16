Aspirations to Age at Home Clash with Canada's Economic and Health Care Realities

Canadians overwhelmingly (94%) value the work of PSWs, highlighting the importance of ensuring access and support for these essential caregivers

The majority of Canadians 45+ want to age in their homes (90%), but few (13%) have planned for the PSW care that makes this possible

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - New research commissioned by HomeEquity Bank, provider of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage, and conducted by Ipsos reveals Canadians aged 45 and over prefer to age in their homes, but few have proactively planned for the critical Personal Support Worker (PSW) care required to make this dream possible. As PSW Day approaches on May 19th, it's vital to focus not only on the indispensable contributions of these caregivers but also on empowering Canadians with the knowledge and solutions to secure their support.

Proactive Planning Vital to Aging-in-Place

The vision is clear: Canadians aged 45 and over overwhelmingly see themselves aging in the comfort of their own homes. A striking 90% of those surveyed would choose in-home care over moving to a long-term care facility if they needed extra support. Moreover, the desire to stay at home is so strong that 82% would only consider assisted living if affording in-home care wasn't an option; a sentiment that's grown by 5% in the last two years.

However, there's a gap between this strong desire and the current level of planning. While the vast majority want to stay in their homes, only a small number (13%) have thought about including Personal Support Worker (PSW) care in their future plans. Even fewer (6%), have both planned for and can afford this essential support if it becomes necessary. This highlights a key opportunity: by increasing awareness and encouraging proactive planning, we can empower more Canadians to make their goal of aging at home a reality.

Staying Informed on Costs and Tailored Solutions

Understanding the potential costs of in-home care – ranging from $19 to $75 per hour, a fact unknown to nearly two-thirds of those over 65 (59%) – is a crucial first step when planning to age-in-place. Exploring various financial options, like using home equity, can help secure necessary PSW support.

"Our research underscores a clear desire for Canadians to stay in their homes with access to in-home care. With limited retirement income, whether its savings locked in your home equity, pensions or drawing down on investments, Canadians could benefit from increased awareness and proactive planning, says Yvonne Ziomecki-Fisher, Chief Customer, Brand and Advice Officer at HomeEquity Bank. "As the only Bank exclusively serving Canadian homeowners 55 and better, we've observed a growing trend among older Canadians tapping into their home equity to fund in-home care in retirement."

Valuing and Supporting Essential Personal Support Workers

The survey also emphasizes the high value Canadians place on the work of PSWs, with an overwhelming 94% recognizing their positive impact. This strong appreciation underscores the importance of ensuring access to and adequate support for these essential caregivers. While the survey also indicates concerns about PSW burnout, the widespread recognition of their value highlights the need for solutions that support both those receiving care and those providing it.

Celebrating Our Home Care Heroes

In profound appreciation of the extraordinary dedication of Personal Support Workers who make aging in place a reality for so many Canadians, HomeEquity Bank is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Home Care Hero Awards, awarding a prize of $2,000 to 5 deserving individuals for their exceptional service and commitment:

Deborah Faulkner | Ajax, ON . Nominated by David Sission : "Deborah always arrives with a smiling face and a pleasant demeanor and has been extremely instrumental and helpful in my recovery journey."

Nominated by : Joan Smith | Integracare | Toronto, ON . Nominated by Lee Grunberg : "Joan's ability to connect with clients through meaningful engagement, from encouraging physical activity to fostering emotional connections, highlights her exceptional dedication."

Nominated by : Rani Sekhon | Abbotsford, BC . Nominated by Eva Sabir : "Rani has been the kindest and most caring personal care aid for my husband that anyone could ever wish for. She is a gentle, soft-spoken and ever compassionate selfless caregiver... making it possible for him to remain in our home."

Nominated by : Shermin Miller | Toronto, ON . Nominated by Taylor Kaye : "Shermin's laughter, stories, and genuine care brighten my husband's day and bring him so much comfort. She consistently goes above and beyond ensuring he feels safe and supported."

Nominated by : Amy Desaulnier | Victoria, B.C. Nominated by Carolyn Hoekstra : "Amy is very creative in accomplishing the tasks required and maintains her client's dignity. Beyond professional, Amy is compassionate and kind and genuinely treats all her clients as family."

To learn more about HomeEquity Bank's 2025 Home Care Hero Awards winners, visit www.chip.ca/heroes.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 336,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca.

About the Study

These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of HomeEquity Bank that was conducted between May 2 and May 5, 2025. A total of n=1001 Canadians aged 45+ participated in the survey which was fielded via the Ipsos' panel. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 3.8 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Canadian adults 45+ been surveyed.

SOURCE HomeEquity Bank

For further information: HomeEquity Bank, Rebecca Rosenberg, Manager PR, (416) 678-3183, [email protected]; Weber Shandwick for HEB, Adam Bornstein, (905) 505-2540, [email protected]