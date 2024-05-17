TORONTO, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the very first Tims restaurant opening its doors, which took place on May 17, 1964 in Hamilton, Ont.

"Today we're celebrating all the special connections we've made with Canadians since our founder Tim Horton opened his first restaurant 60 years ago. Tim had a vision to create a place where anyone could go at anytime and feel at home and that continues to be a core part of our mission today," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

Celebrating Tim Hortons 60th Anniversary Tims turns 60! Today, May 17th, marks the 60th anniversary of the first Tim Hortons restaurant opening in Hamilton, Ont. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tims turns 60! Today, May 17th, marks the 60th anniversary of the first Tim Hortons restaurant opening in Hamilton, Ont. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We want to thank our guests for making us a part of their lives day after day, year after year, and decade after decade. We also want to thank our restaurant owners and their team members for their daily dedication and pride in upholding the high standards of what Canadians love and expect from us while on their Tims Run."

Throughout the year, Tim Hortons is celebrating 60 years of special moments with Canadians through a number of fun events including:

In January, Tims brought back four nostalgic Retro Donuts – the Walnut Crunch, Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter and Cinnamon Sugar Twist.

Tims kicked off the spring and summer cold beverage season in April with two special drinks to celebrate the 25 th anniversary of the iconic Iced Capp: the new CARAMILK® Iced Capp and the OREO DOUBLE STUF® Iced Capp.

anniversary of the iconic Iced Capp: the new CARAMILK® Iced Capp and the OREO DOUBLE STUF® Iced Capp. Tim Hortons is working with "Come From Away" originating producer Michael Rubinoff and an incredible team of Canadian talent on "The Last Timbit" musical. Limited tickets for performances in Toronto in late June are available at Ticketmaster.ca.

and an incredible team of Canadian talent on "The Last Timbit" musical. Limited tickets for performances in in late June are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Tim Hortons Camp Day in support of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is just around on the corner – on July 17 – and this year also marks the 50 th anniversary of the foundation. Tim Hortons Foundation Camps has supported hundreds of thousands of underserved youth in its history by equipping them with skills they need to reach their full potential. Every Camp Day, 100 per cent of hot and iced coffee sales at Tim Hortons restaurants are donated to support the foundation and approximately $250 million has been raised in Camp Day history.

in support of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is just around on the corner – on – and this year also marks the 50 anniversary of the foundation. Tim Hortons Foundation Camps has supported hundreds of thousands of underserved youth in its history by equipping them with skills they need to reach their full potential. Every Camp Day, 100 per cent of hot and iced coffee sales at Tim Hortons restaurants are donated to support the foundation and approximately has been raised in Camp Day history. A social media campaign will launch soon featuring some of our guests' real Tims stories.

There are more fun surprises to come over the course of the year to celebrate 60 years of Tims!

Tim Hortons is proud of its history of partnering with Tims restaurant owners to support communities. In addition to Camp Day's incredible impact, the Smile Cookie campaign has raised more than $129 million since 1996 for local charities and community groups, and Timbits Sports – which first launched in 1982 ­– supports hundreds of thousands of kids every year with opportunities to play house league hockey and soccer. Tims has also proudly supported Special Olympics Canada since 2016 and launched the Orange Sprinkle Donut in 2021 to support Indigenous charities.

"We believe a key part of what makes us Canada's most-loved restaurant brand and why we're considered to be the most Canadian brand is our commitment to supporting every community where we serve, and we could not be more proud of the impact of Tims restaurant owners in their local communities," said Schwan.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: For further information: [email protected]