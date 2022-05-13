Timiskaming--Cochrane advance polls open May 19

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 107, Timiskaming—Cochrane will be at:­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­

May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:

Aquatic & Fitness Complex: 729 Synagogue Ave, Iroquois Falls, ON P0K 1E0

P0K 1E0 Royal Canadian Legion Branch 87: 1 Summerhayes Ave, Kirkland Lake, ON P2N 3H7

May 19 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:

Black River Matheson Family Lodge: 378 Second St, Black River - Matheson, ON P0K 1N0

- P0K 1N0 Englehart Public Library: 71 Fourth Ave, Englehart, ON P0J 1H0

May 24 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:

Municipality of Temagami – Welcome Ctr: 7 Lakeshore Dr, Temagami, ON P0H 2H0

May 20 to 24, 10 AM to 8 PM:

École St-Antoine : 20 St Antoine St, French River, ON P0M 2N0

May 24 to 27, 10 AM to 8 PM:

St. Charles Community Centre: 20 Casimir Rd, St.-Charles, ON P0M 2W0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

