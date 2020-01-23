Timely and Emotionally Charged New CTV Original Drama TRANSPLANT Premieres Feb. 26

TRANSPLANT is about Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq, THE INDIAN DETECTIVE), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who makes the difficult decision to flee his country with his younger sister Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada, as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

"A timely and compelling drama with Bash at its core, TRANSPLANT examines universal storylines of struggle, compassion, and sacrifice," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "This incredible series is sure to resonate with viewers across the country, and is positioned for success at the heart of CTV's Wednesday night primetime lineup."

Shot in Montréal and set in Toronto, the first season of TRANSPLANT consists of 13 one-hour episodes and stars an ensemble cast anchored by Haq and also starring Laurence Leboeuf (19-2) as Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc, an empathetic ER resident seeking perfection, along with John Hannah (MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D., Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Dr. Jed Bishop, the hospital's Chief of Emergency Medicine.

TRANSPLANT also features Jim Watson (MARY KILLS PEOPLE) as Dr. Theo Hunter, a pediatric fellow in the emergency department; Ayisha Issa (Polar, Immortals) as Dr. June Curtis, an ambitious surgical resident; Sirena Gulamgaus (ORPHAN BLACK) as Bash's sister Amira; Torri Higginson (DARK MATTER, THIS LIFE) as head ER nurse Claire Malone; Linda E. Smith (19-2) as Dr. Wendy Atwater; Grace Lynn Kung (THE INBETWEEN, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES) as social worker Vivian Barnes; and Sugith Varughese (KIM'S CONVENIENCE) as senior surgeon Dr. Aajay Singh.

