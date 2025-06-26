TELUS was recognized as the most sustainable telecommunications company in North America, further underscoring its commitment to social capitalism and environmental stewardship spanning more than two decades

TELUS earns additional prestigious recognition from Corporate Knights, Newsweek and Schneider Electric for sustainability excellence

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been recognized by TIME Magazine and Statista in their second annual list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. With recent research showing that 58 per cent of Canadian companies have significant opportunities to enhance their sustainability reporting, this recognition underscores the critical need for corporate leadership and demonstrates how organizations can drive meaningful environmental progress. TIME Magazine's World's Most Sustainable Companies were selected through a rigorous process analyzing over 20 key performance indicators, with only 500 companies out of more than 5,000 eligible organizations worldwide earning recognition for delivering impactful sustainability outcomes. This prestigious acknowledgment reflects TELUS' proven track record of global leadership in corporate citizenship, philanthropy, innovation management, and comprehensive environmental and social reporting spanning more than two decades.

TELUS' leadership in sustainability has been further recognized across multiple prestigious global assessments in 2025, including Corporate Knights' Canada's Best 50, earning inclusion in Newsweek's World's Greenest Companies, and receiving a Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award for excellence in strategy, digitization, and decarbonization. This recognition builds on TELUS' exceptional track record of sustainability leadership, including being listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index's North American Index for 24 consecutive years, a feat unmatched by any other North American telecommunications company and inclusion in Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations. TELUS' commitment to transparency and accountability is further demonstrated through its 25th annual Sustainability Report, reflecting a quarter-century of comprehensive environmental and social reporting that underscores TELUS' enduring dedication to sustainable business practices.

"These four important recognitions from TIME Magazine, Corporate Knights, Newsweek and Schneider Electric reinforce our organization's global leadership in social capitalism," said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation, Communications and Brand Officer, TELUS. "Thanks to our team's extraordinary efforts, we continue to advance innovative solutions that reduce our environmental impact and help our customers and communities create a healthier, more sustainable planet. I am proud of our team's passion for driving positive change and delivering measurable environmental, social and economic benefits in every global community where we operate. Together, we are fostering a more sustainable and friendly future for generations to come."

Driven by its leadership in social capitalism, TELUS has committed to ambitious science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and is continuing to implement sustainable practices across its business including:

Sourcing 100 per cent of electricity requirements from renewable or low-emitting sources by the end of 2025, building on our climate commitment.

from renewable or low-emitting sources by the end of 2025, building on our climate commitment. Enabling reforestation and nature restoration by planting, with our partners, over 20 million trees over the past 20 years — covering an area larger than the City of Vancouver . In 2024 alone, on behalf of our partners, we planted over eight million trees across Canada , supporting the restoration of more than 5,300 hectares of terrestrial ecosystems.

by planting, with our partners, over 20 million trees over the past 20 years — covering an area larger than the . In 2024 alone, on behalf of our partners, we planted over eight million trees across , supporting the restoration of more than 5,300 hectares of terrestrial ecosystems. Diverting 15 million devices from landfills , including the upcycling and recycling of 4 million mobile devices since 2005.

, including the upcycling and recycling of 4 million mobile devices since 2005. Advancing sustainable network infrastructure through our copper retirement program, migrating 99% of our eligible internet customers from copper to TELUS PureFibre Internet. TELUS PureFibre uses Canada's most sustainable internet technology — 85% more energy efficient than traditional networks.

through our copper retirement program, migrating 99% of our eligible internet customers from copper to TELUS PureFibre Internet. TELUS PureFibre uses most sustainable internet technology — 85% more energy efficient than traditional networks. Supporting the circular economy through copper reclamation and recycling, enabling a reduction of 9,300 tonnes of GHG emissions — equal to removing nearly 2,000 cars from roads for a year.

through copper reclamation and recycling, enabling a reduction of 9,300 tonnes of GHG emissions — equal to removing nearly 2,000 cars from roads for a year. Becoming the first company in Canada to issue a Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) formally linking TELUS financing to our environmental performance. Since our inaugural offering, we have issued five more SLBs (two in 2022, two in 2023, and one in 2024) totalling $3.7 billion CAD and $900 million USD .

