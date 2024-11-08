TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that Tims restaurant owners across Canada will offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11 in recognition of Remembrance Day.

On Monday, Canadian Veterans and active-duty Canadian military members who present a valid Government issued Veteran's Service Card or Military Service ID card or when present in uniform will be eligible to receive a free hot beverage of their choice, in any size.

"Each year on Nov. 11, Tim Hortons restaurant owners welcome local veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members into their restaurants to offer them a free hot beverage as a small token of gratitude for their service," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

"We're proud to be continuing that tradition this year as we all take the time to pause and reflect on the contributions of the men and women who have served and sacrificed for Canada."

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

