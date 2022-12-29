We crunched the numbers from 2022 to find out which town or city had the highest per capita sales of some beloved Tims menus items. The highest per capita sales for our iconic Original Blend coffee were in Miramichi, N.B.

Tims guests in Port Hope, Ont. , enjoyed the most Farmer's Wraps per capita, while Tims guests in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. , were the biggest fans of our Loaded Wraps.

, enjoyed the most Farmer's Wraps per capita, while Tims guests in , were the biggest fans of our Loaded Wraps. For espresso-based beverages, which are among the fast-growing products at Tim Hortons, restaurants in Dorval, Que. , handcrafted the most lattes per capita, the most Americanos per capita were poured in Langford, B.C., and the most espresso shots per capita were sold in Windsor, Ont.

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Millions of Canadians across Canada go on a Tims Run each and every day, whether it's for breakfast and their morning coffee, a quick and delicious lunch or dinner, or something to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Each guest has their own unique and personal go-to Tims order – and it turns out some Canadian towns and cities also stand out for having their own local preferences.

Tim Hortons reveals which Canadian towns and cities were the biggest fans this year of some Tims favourites, including Original Blend coffee, espresso beverages, Quenchers, Farmer’s Wraps and Loaded Wraps (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Related Documents View PDF Tim Hortons reveals which Canadian towns and cities were the biggest fans this year of some Tims favourites, including Original Blend coffee, espresso beverages, Quenchers, Farmer’s Wraps and Loaded Wraps (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

We crunched the numbers from 2022 to find which town or city had the highest per capita sales of some beloved Tims menus items.

Who takes the crown for enjoying the most Tim Hortons Original Blend coffee in 2022 on a per capita basis? That distinction goes to Tims guests in the coastal city of Miramichi, N.B.!

Here's a look at other Canadian towns and cities that make the list for their devotion to some other Tims favourites:

Farmer's Wraps - Port Hope, Ont.

Loaded Wraps – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Steeped Teas ­– Cape Breton, N.S.

Iced Coffees – Charlottetown , P.E.I.

, P.E.I. Espresso shots - Windsor, Ont.

Lattes - Dorval, Que.

Americanos - Langford, B.C.

Tea lattes - Prince George, B.C.

Quenchers - Timmins, Ont.

We also uncovered some other fun facts about how some guests across Canada engaged with Tims more than others:*

When it comes to buying Tims products in your local grocery store, we found Tim Hortons Canned Soup was purchased the most in Calgary, Alta. , this past year.

, this past year. Tims guests in Winnipeg, Man ., purchased the most Tim Hortons Holiday Mugs this year, either for gifting or for adding to their Tims collections.

., purchased the most Tim Hortons Holiday Mugs this year, either for gifting or for adding to their Tims collections. Tims guests in Mississauga, Ont. , were the biggest users of the new Scan & Pay feature in the Tim Hortons app.

* Figures for Tim Hortons Canned Soup, Tim Hortons Holiday Mugs and Scan & Pay were not calculated on a per capita basis







ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]