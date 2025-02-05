Tim Hortons raises record-breaking $1.3 million through Special Olympics Donuts, with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to Special Olympics Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to share that a record-breaking $1.3 million was raised through the sale of Special Olympics Donuts, with 100 per cent of proceeds being donated to Special Olympics Canada.

The funds raised will help Canadian athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life.

"Reaching over $1 million raised through the Special Olympics Donut is an incredible milestone and a powerful reflection of Canadians' commitment to inclusion, and the strength of our partnership with Tim Hortons. Every dollar raised helps provide inclusive sport opportunities at the community level for the more than 42,000 athletes across the country with intellectual and developmental disabilities, ensuring they have access to training, competition, and essential health programs," says Gail Hamamoto, CEO of Special Olympics Canada.

"Beyond the funds, this campaign shines a national spotlight on the incredible abilities of Special Olympics athletes, inspiring more people to champion inclusion in their communities. Thank you to Tim Hortons and every Canadian who made this record-breaking impact possible! Together we are creating a more inclusive Canada."

Tim Hortons also supports Special Olympics Canada through its FUNdamentals and Active Start youth programs, designed to help children with intellectual disabilities develop basic motor and sport skills through fun and positive movement experiences. The programs provide opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, enhance skills and create friendships.

"Supporting Canadian communities is a key part of the Tim Hortons brand and we're so grateful to Tims guests for their generous support. I'd also like to thank Tims restaurant owners across Canada and their team members for their commitment to making the Special Olympics Donuts campaign the huge success that it was," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"In 2024, Tims guests helped us raise an amazing $44.1 million through our various charitable initiatives like Camp Day, Smile Cookie, Holiday Smile Cookie, the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign, and of course, Special Olympics Donuts. We're looking forward to partnering again with our guests this year to create a big impact through each of these campaigns."

