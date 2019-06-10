Tim Hortons® Welcomes Government of Canada Elimination of Single-Use Plastics

Other sustainable packaging initiatives already underway include the rollout of our new lid made from polypropylene, a material that is 100% recyclable, a new strawless lid for cold beverages, testing of paper straws and a more environmentally friendly paper cup and rolling out wooden stir sticks.

Quote from Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons:

"We all have a responsibility to contribute to a clean environment in Canada and Tim Hortons has already started to implement substantive initiatives that Canadians can be proud of. We will work closely with our government and industry partners to implement this elimination of single-use plastics - and will also discuss with them our other environmental initiatives including our 10-year campaign to change consumer perceptions in favour of using reusable cups for hot and cold beverages at restaurants."

About TIM HORTONS®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Meghan Giffin, North Strategic: Meghan.Giffin@NorthStrategic.com; Sarah McConnell, Tim Hortons, smcconnell@rbi.com

Related Links

http://www.timhortons.com

