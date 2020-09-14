Last year, a record $9.8 million was raised to support over 550 charities, hospitals and community programs across country. Back again for its 24 th year, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week – led by over 1,500 restaurant owners across the country – is a much-anticipated event in so many Canadian communities, like Dunnville, Ontario.

"The annual support for Smile Cookies is so inspiring", says Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi, "and given the challenges of 2020, the funding it provides to bolster the work of community organizations is more important than ever."

The Tim Hortons restaurant in Dunnville, run by Ryan DiTommaso, has sold more Smile Cookies than any other restaurant in Canada for the past two years in a row. With a population just under 6,000 people*, DiTommaso's restaurant sold over 42,000 Smile Cookies in 2019, which is the equivalent of almost seven Smile Cookies for every person in Dunnville!

"It is truly amazing to see the generosity of owners like Ryan and guests from across the country during Smile Cookie week," says Bagozzi. "As one of our largest restaurant owner-led initiatives, it supports local charities who need it most. We're so excited Smile Cookie is back for its 24th year."

To participate in this year's Smile Cookie campaign, visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant or place an order for delivery through any Tim Hortons delivery partner.

For a full list of local charities benefiting from Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign, visit www.timhortons.ca/smile-cookie. Guests can also show how they are supporting the annual campaign by using #SmileCookie hashtag on social media.

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts

In 2019, the Smile Cookie campaign raised a record $9.8 million across Canada .

across . For over 24 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests have been spreading smiles. The Smile Cookie campaign began in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children's Hospital in Ontario .

. Nationally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners support over 550 local charities, hospitals and community programs through the Smile Cookie campaign.

* Based on a 2016 Census profile conducted by the province of Ontario.

