"More Canadians eat breakfast at Tim Hortons than any other restaurant and we take pride in providing convenient, high-quality and affordable options for Canadians on the go," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We're excited that today we're launching an amazing new crispier, naturally smoked bacon that we know guests are going to love, along with a delicious new fluffy English muffin for our breakfast sandwiches."

Tim Hortons is also implementing new training and standards to improve the consistency and quality of breakfast offerings, including making breakfast sandwiches even tastier by buttering each one.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

