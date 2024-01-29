The Tims Special Olympics Donut is a delicious chocolate cake ring donut with white fondant, coloured sprinkles and whipped topping. The multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission.





For every Special Olympics Donut sold, 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics Canada to help athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to be partnering with Special Olympics Canada for a fifth year to raise funds for athletes through the sale of Special Olympics Donuts, available at Tims restaurants across Canada from Feb. 2-4.

Each year, 100 per cent of the proceeds from each Special Olympics Donut sold are donated to Special Olympics Canada to help athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life.

Tim Hortons offers annual Special Olympics Donut from Feb. 2-4, with 100% of proceeds donated to Special Olympics Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons offers annual Special Olympics Donut from Feb. 2-4, with 100% of proceeds donated to Special Olympics Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We're proud to continue our long-standing support of Special Olympics Canada and will be cheering on all the athletes who will be competing at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary in a few weeks," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"Together, through the sale of each Special Olympics Donut, we can help make a difference in the lives of athletes who deserve the opportunity to reach their full potential."

The Special Olympics Donut can be purchased at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada Feb. 2 through Feb. 4. The Special Olympics Donut is a delicious chocolate cake ring donut with white fondant, coloured sprinkles and whipped topping. The multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission.

"We are grateful to have Tim Hortons support of our community sport programming and competition opportunities that enrich the lives of more than 42,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities nationwide," says Gail Hamamoto, Chief Executive Officer of Special Olympics Canada. "We look forward to seeing Canadians showcase their belief in inclusion by visiting their local Tim Hortons to purchase a Special Olympics Donut from February 2-4. Together we are creating more inclusive communities across Canada."

"I may be different, but I am a champion. When people buy the Special Olympics Donut at Tim Hortons, they are supporting and including athletes like me," shares Special Olympics figure skater, Emanuel Bou Lutfallah.

This year's Special Olympics Canada Winter Games are taking place in Calgary from Feb. 27 through March 2. The five-day competition will host more than 810 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, over 410 Special Olympics coaches and support staff, more than 1,200 volunteers, and over 1,000 family members. The Games will include competitions in eight sports: floor hockey, five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, curling, cross-country skiing, figure skating, speed skating and snowshoeing.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS CANADA

Established in 1974, the Canadian chapter of this global movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the transformative power and joy of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 Provincial and Territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the sphere of sport to empower individuals, change attitudes and build communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, thousands of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada.

For more information, visit www.specialolympics.ca or follow the movement on social media @SpecialOCanada.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]