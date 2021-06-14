"We wanted to kick off the season by launching two new everyday drinks for guests who are looking to cool down with a refreshing beverage that tastes like summer," says Hope Bagozzi, Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer.

"The two new Real Fruit Quenchers are also part of our commitment to providing guests with menu items that are made without artificial colours or flavours, giving them a refreshing drink they can enjoy all summer long!"

The new Real Fruit Quenchers are available for $2.49* plus tax at participating restaurants across Canada.

*Prices may vary by region and beverage size

