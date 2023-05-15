TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has launched a delicious new Loaded Bowl and Loaded Wrap flavour, BBQ Crispy Chicken, which is available starting today for lunch or dinner at Tims restaurants across Canada!

The new BBQ Crispy Chicken Loaded Bowl and Loaded Wrap hit all the right flavour notes, starting with crispy, seasoned 100 per cent chicken breast that's freshly coated in a bold and smoky barbecue glaze. Mixed in are delicious ingredients like tasty grains, lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes and cucumbers which are topped off with a savoury, creamy barbecue sauce.

Tim Hortons launches new Loaded Bowl and Loaded Wrap flavour: the saucy, smoky and creamy BBQ Crispy Chicken (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"There are so many amazing flavours in our new BBQ Crispy Chicken Loaded Bowl and Loaded Wrap that really pop in every bite," says Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"You get a hit of bold and smoky from the barbecue glaze on our tender and delicious chicken, a creamy flavour from the sauce drizzled on top, and then the mix of fresh veggies and grains that our guests already know and love from our other Loaded Bowls and Loaded Wraps. Altogether, it makes for an awesome lunch or dinner."

In addition to the new BBQ Crispy Chicken Loaded Bowl and Loaded Wrap, the Tims lunch and dinner menu also includes a selection of other Loaded Bowl and Loaded Wrap flavours including Cilantro Lime, Habanero Chicken, and Chipotle Steak. Guests can also ask to have any Loaded Wrap or Loaded Bowl be made veggie without chicken or beef.

Pair the new BBQ Crispy Chicken Loaded Bowl or Loaded Wrap with a refreshing Sparkling Quencher or Caramel Toffee Cold Brew and a baked good for a satisfying meal that will keep you fueled all day or night long!

