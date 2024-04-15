There are 180 cards to collect featuring players who were a part of impactful and iconic duos on the ice – from rink rivals like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews , rookie connections like Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang , family foundations like Brady and Matthew Tkachuk , and those united in victory like Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse .





TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting today, Tim Hortons guests across Canada can start collecting the NEW Tim Hortons Greatest Duos Trading Cards Set, produced by Upper Deck, featuring current NHL® and PWHL® players as well as retired NHL® legends.

There are 180 cards to collect with each card featuring two players who have made up impactful and iconic duos on the ice – from rink rivals like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, rookie connections like Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, family foundations like Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, and those united in victory like Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse.

There are three cards in each Tim Hortons Greatest Duos Trading Cards Set pack and there's a chance to find a Collect to Win Golden Prize card and win Duos-themed prizing, including:

A 2024 Hyundai VENUE OR A 2024 Hyundai ELANTRA

2024 Hyundai ELANTRA A trip to watch a Montreal Canadiens game AND have a meet and greet with Nick Suzuki

have a meet and greet with A $500 Tims Gift Card AND a $500 Esso™ Gift Card

A pack of cards is $1.50 (plus tax) with the purchase of a qualifying beverage, or $1.99 (plus tax) without a qualifying beverage*. Participating restaurants will also have Tim Hortons Greatest Duos collection binders to fit all 180 cards available for $19.99 (plus tax).

"Our new Greatest Duos set is unique and exciting as it gives guests the chance to collect cards featuring some of the most iconic names in hockey together," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"It will also be fun for guests to rip open packs knowing there are amazing prizes available to be won including a new Hyundai vehicle or a chance to meet fan favourite Nick Suzuki!"

Tims NHL Hockey Challenge™ Stanley Cup® Playoffs Edition

Tim Hortons is also giving Tims Rewards members a chance to score big on the Tims app with the Tims NHL Hockey Challenge™ Stanley Cup® Playoffs Edition! Starting April 20, Tims Rewards members can play for free every game day by opening the Tims app and picking three players they think will score. If they do score on that game day, guests win Tims Rewards points or an offer, plus there's a chance to win free coffee or tea for a week with a 7-day streak of correct picks.

The player with the most correct picks after the Stanley Cup has been awarded could skate away with this year's grand prize: a trip for two to the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final! A chance to win free Tim Hortons coffee for a year and Tims Gift Cards are also up for grabs.

For more information about the Tims NHL Hockey Challenge™ Stanley Cup® Playoffs Edition including how points are awarded, this year's prizing and for rules and regulations, visit the Tim Hortons app or www.timhortons.ca/tims-nhl-hockey-challenge.

*Prices may vary. Available participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada while supplies last. No purchase mail-in method of entry also available. Full contest rules, entry details, odds of winning, prize details and redemption deadlines available at timhortons.ca/TimsC2W.

